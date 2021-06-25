Menu
Jane Carswell Corrigan
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center - Berkeley Springs
95 Union Street
Berkeley Springs, WV

Jane Carswell Corrigan

Oct. 11, 1931 - June 20, 2021

CORAL GABLES, FL - Jane Carswell Corrigan, 89, of Coral Gables, FL, died June 20, 2021 in Miami, FL. She was born in Syracuse, NY, on October 11, 1931 to Clara Hunt Carswell and Earl Thomas Carswell of Glens Falls.

Jane grew up in Glens Falls and graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1949. In 1952 she married Robert Foster Corrigan of Cleveland, OH, and moved overseas. She raised five children, was multi-lingual, and flew single-engine planes. In 1967 she participated in the U.S. Southern Command's tropic survival training program alongside special forces personnel. Everywhere she lived, she travelled to remote areas to visit and encourage religious missionaries. Her Catholic faith was very strong.

After returning from 20 years of living overseas, Jane became a registered nurse. She worked at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD, as a critical care nurse and later as director of quality assurance, and at the Washington Hospice.

Jane attended Mount Holyoke College, the University of Geneva in Switzerland, and American University in Washington, DC, where she earned a B.S. in Nursing. She was a Dame of Malta, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Jane was preceded in death by her husband in 2005, and her only sister, Joan Carswell Clarke of Glens Falls in 2015. She is survived by 5 children: Kevin Corrigan of Hedgesville, WV(Nancy); Mary Annette Corrigan Ogden of Houston, TX; Martha Jane Allison of Santa Cruz, CA (Michael); Robert Foster Corrigan, Jr. of Houston, TX (Gwen); and Susan Corrigan of Coral Gables, FL. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Jane is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews, including Annette Clarke Hewitt and David Vincent Clarke of Queensbury.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.Arrangements by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Berkeley Springs, WV.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
95 Union Street, Berkeley, WV
Jun
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
113 W. Main Street, Hedgesville, WV
Funeral services provided by:
Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center - Berkeley Springs
