Jane B. Potter

April 9, 1931 - Sept. 18, 2021

GLEN LAKE - Jane B. Potter, 90, passed away with loved ones by her side on Saturday, September 18, 2021, after a long illness. She was a special soul and was loved by all who knew her. Jane was the embodiment of Christ's spirit. She was a devout Christian and ready to transition to her eternal life in Heaven.

Born April 9, 1931, in Hackensack, New Jersey, she was the daughter of James and Helen (Proshadel) Zimmerman.

Jane graduated high school in Park Ridge, New Jersey. She married Robert J. Potter, Sr. on June 28, 1952, in Hillsdale, New Jersey, where she started raising their family. She spent most of her life taking care of their home as well as other extended family members. They vacationed as a family on Glen Lake each summer. When the opportunity arose, they bought some property there and built a home where they moved permanently in 1976.

Some of her enjoyments were living on Glen Lake, spending time with family and friends, taking photos, gardening both flowers and vegetables, watching birds at her feeders, crocheting and spending time with her church family. She was a charter member of Pascack Bible Church and presently Oneida Community Church in Queensbury.

In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Potter, Sr.; son, Glenn Potter; brothers, James and his wife Dorothy, and Robert Zimmerman; grandson, Christopher Potter; and nephew, Randy Zimmerman.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert Jr. and his wife Adele of Fort Ann, daughter-in-law, Deborah of Pine Bush, and Lawrence and Gail of Glen Lake and Rochester; sister-in-law Carol Zimmerman Reece and her husband Art of Brick, New Jersey; nephew, James Zimmerman and his wife Trish of Oakland, New Jersey and Scott Zimmerman of Manahawkin, New Jersey; grandchildren, Ryan Potter of Pine Bush, Sean Potter of Rochester, and Heather Hartley of Avon; also, several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

At Jane's request there will be no calling hours.

Burial will take place at the family plot in Westwood, New Jersey at a later date.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the caring staff at Glens Falls Hospital and The Pines, as well as her Pastor Mark Bailey who was able to come and pray with her before her passing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jane's memory may be made to Oneida Community Church, 197 Sunnyside Road, Queensbury, NY 12804, or Bay Ridge Rescue Squad, 1109 Ridge Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.