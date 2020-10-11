Jane Potter

Sept. 23, 1942 - Oct. 5, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Jane Potter of the Town of Moreau, died in Glens Falls Hospital on Monday, October 5, 2020 from complications of kidney failure which she had been battling since March of 2011.

Born September 23, 1942, she was the daughter of Bruce and Mary (Moon) Bowen. She graduated from Glens Falls High School with the class of 1961.

She had been in the Real Estate business since 1979 and at the time of her death she owned All Good Reality. Jane was part owner of Potter Fence Co. for 12 years and worked as a laborer/flagger for local construction companies for six years. She also enjoyed remodeling homes.

Jane was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Church in South Glens Falls until the spring of 2009. She was predeceased by her parents, her stepsister Penny LaRoe and her husband who died in May of 1985.

She is survived by her two sons: Terry Potter of Moreau and Todd Potter and his wife Shannon of Gansevoort, three grandchildren: Kayleen Jansson (Adam) of Greenwich, Derek Potter (Shirley) of Queensbury and Tyler Potter (Kelly) of CT as well as her brother Robert "Buck" Bowen of Plant City, FL and sister Marcia Lunt of St. Petersburg, FL, plus several aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Jane's request, there will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Disabled American Veterans, St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and Moreau Senior Center, Main Street, South Glens Falls or a charity of your own choosing.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main Street South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.