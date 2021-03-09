Jane I. Thomas

Dec. 1, 1939 - Feb. 22, 2021

SALEM - Jane I. Thomas, 81, of Salem, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital. Born December 1, 1939 in Salem, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Martha (Sears) Barnes.

Jane was a 1958 graduate of Salem Washington Academy.

When Jane was younger, she worked at the Owl Kill Farm in Eagle Bridge for many years. She also helped the elderly in the Salem area by running errands and helping with chores at their homes.

Jane was a member of Holy Cross Church in Salem and the Francis J. Clark American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She loved photography. She could be seen with a camera in hand taking pictures, especially of her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Michael Broadhead and a sister, Susie Sheldon.

Jane is survived by two children: David Broadhead and his wife Carol of Salem and Annmarie Spear of Greenwich; grandchildren: David Broadhead, Jr. and his partner, Stacey Bruce of Salem, Nichole Broadhead, Charles Spear, Jr., Michelle Spear and Jamie Spear, all of Greenwich; and six great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial donations in Jane's memory may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., in Salem.