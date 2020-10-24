Janet L. Cooper

July 9, 1944 - Oct. 22, 2020

FORT EDWARD - Janet L. Cooper died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at home with her children at her side. She was 76.

Janet was born July 9, 1944, in Watertown and grew up in Brownville, the daughter of Dorothy Mayhew Pierce.

She graduated from General Brown High School and worked for the Brownville Paper Mill for several years. She met Anda Cooper, Jr. after he returned home from the service and they were married on August 26, 1967. The following year, Janet left the mill to become a stay-at-home mom and raise her children.

In 1975, after Janet's husband received a promotion, they moved their family from Watertown to Fort Edward. Shortly after the move, Janet went to work for Central Service at Glens Falls Hospital where she spent the next 29 years, retiring as a senior technician.

Janet had a passion for music. She looked forward to reading her daily newspaper and completing her crossword, word jumble and Sudoku puzzles. She became an avid bird feeder and watcher later in life.

Throughout her life, Janet loved telling stories about her trips to Maine, Colorado, Arizona, England or family reunions in Watertown, Rochester and Verona.

She had many good friends over the years. In her retirement, some of Janet's fondest memories were the many laughs she shared with her close friend Florence Vaughn over breakfast at the Pepper Mill and Ginny Rae's.

Janet was predeceased by her husband Anda Cooper, Jr.; her mother Dorothy Pierce; her sister Donna Bordell; her brother Jeffrey Pierce; and her best buddy and beloved cat, Eve.

She is survived by her daughter Amy Cooper and her husband John Beadleston of Moreau; her son Robin Cooper and his girlfriend Kristy Hyatt of Fort Edward; her daughter Jenny Cooper and her fiance Steve Stimpson of Fort Edward; as well as in-laws, cousins and her many nieces and nephews.

The Cooper family would like to extend a special thank you to Janet's caregivers, and especially the Hyatt family, who is always there for us.

At Janet's request, there will be no calling hours.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.

In lieu of flowers the family asks the you please consider making a donation to Make-A-Wish of Northeastern New York, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205, an organization dear to the family.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.