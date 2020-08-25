Janet Marion Werblow

Dec. 11, 1931 - Aug. 16, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Janet Marion Werblow, of Glens Falls, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born on December 11, 1931, in Glens Falls. She was the daughter of the late Farrant James and Mabel (Thomas) Lawrence – Oudekirk.

Janet was an excellent wife, Wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a real friend. She was a true lady, a voracious reader, a free thinker and a master bridge player. Her love bound her family together, her example taught her family to be strong and loving.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Joseph M. Werblow.

Survivors include her daughter; Laurie Bellinger, sons; Peter Werblow, his wife Lori and Richard "Rick" Werblow.

"The world is a better place now because you were in it, and now, your work is well done. Free of earthly pain, may your beautiful spirit find joy in your next adventure. Until we meet again in the land of no parting, your memory will hearten us, and your example will strengthen us. Much, much love, your family."

