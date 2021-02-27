Janice M. Weils

Oct. 18, 1943 – Feb.23, 2021

SMITHVILLE - Janice Weils, 77, of Smithville, NY passed through the gates of heaven in a fine snow flurry of sunlight. A massive gathering of family and friends welcomed her, ready to share more memories, stories, laughter and great big smiles. Her grandson Jacobe "Light of My Life" Taras was prominent, grabbed her hand and escorted her around the Promised Land.

To describe this unique lady's life in words is impossible as she would not be defined by those boundaries. Not only because she was my Mom but everyone's mother in so many ways. As my cousin Cassie Wilusz so eloquently stated in her FB post: "There's one person in my life who shines brighter, fills my heart creatively and loves me unconditionally! They say that you don't have to be birthed by someone to have that maternal feeling."

Her love and kindness was known throughout the lands. Janice was always willing to give of herself to help others in any possible way. Whether it was a homemade cookie, slice of pie or a piece of scratch made chocolate mayonnaise cake. She had to feed you - "just have a nibble." Then she shared a welcome ear to listen to your problems, gave you a big hug and reassured you it would be OK.

Her life's journey was extremely tough by today's standards: she raised her eight siblings, survived severe rheumatic fever, the loss of a grandchild, overcame blindness in her middle age (she still baked from scratch) and endured a host of serious medical issues. She never complained to others about her issues. "Positive" was the only way she knew how to live life and operate daily.

Family and friends were her life's investments. When they flourished, so did she! "She embodied fully what it was to be a good person, to love immensely, to give without want and to not judge others. She was so rich in love and gave it freely to everyone she came in contact with. The most special part is that these are not only my memories but so many others because she touched them in the same way!." She never expected you to live up to her standards as she set the bar high but inside she made you want to try.

Janice was involved in Scouting for over 30 years. Volunteered for Meals on Wheels regularly and was a communicant of the Notre Dame Visitation Church in Schuylerville. She was also an active board member for the Association of the Blind.

In addition to her parents on both sides: Walter and Dorothy Taras plus Albert and Evelyn Weils, she is predeceased by several family members including a sister; niece; numerous in-laws; along with her grandson Jacobe "Light of my Life" Taras.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Albert Weils; her four sons: Richard and Christine Taras of Moreau, Thomas and Jane Weils of Salem, Michael and Michele Weils of Arlington, WA, and William and Daphne Weils of Sunnyvale, CA; plus four very special grandchildren on the west coast: Calvin, Colton, Zechariah and Jonathan; and one great grandchild Addison; on the East Coast: daughter-in-law Jaime Franco; two grandsons: Zachary Snyder and Alejandro Franco; this also includes a large number of sisters; a brother; sisters and brothers-in-law; cousins, nieces and nephews; plus even more life-long friends.

We have lost a bright light on earth and heaven has gained another angel. She would ask all of you to help where possible and express your love strongly.

As per her express wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. A family gathering in her honor will ensue at a later date. To express online condolences, please visit www:flynnbrosinc.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory can be made to: Glens Falls Association of the Blind, 144 Ridge Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801