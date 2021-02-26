Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jason Matthew Cook
ABOUT
Cohoes High School
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Jason Matthew Cook

KNOXVILLE, TN - Jason Matthew Cook, 46, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 18, 2021, from an infection of his heart stemming from an injury he sustained and courageously battled for several years.

Jason graduated from Cohoes High School and went on to become a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 2 in Albany for 25 years. He most recently worked for B.B.L. until his retirement. He was an exceptionally talented mason who loved to work with his hands.

He was a motorcycle enthusiast who lived life to the fullest with a kindness found in few. Jason left a mark on this world not to be forgotten.

Jason was the beloved son of Kenneth and Donna Cook of Knoxville, TN. He is survived by his adored children: Anna Nicole Cook of Raleigh, NC, Spc. Justin Michael (Sierra) Cook of Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA and Alana Marie Cook of Ballston Spa; his new granddaughter, Paisley Ann Cook; sister, Marleise Ann Cook of Knoxville, TN; niece, Rileigh Rose Schumacher; grandmother, Theresa Henderson of Knoxille, TN; his faithful dog, Violet; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. To be specially noted are two very important people in Jason's life, the mothers to his children: his former wife, Maria Scorza Cook and Laura Azavedo.

He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Mary Cook; maternal grandfather, Gordon Hayes, Jr.; step-grandfather, Robert Henderson; and brother-in-law, Joseph Randolph Scorza.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Contributions in memory of Jason Cook may be made to the NYSP Signal 30 Fund at www.Signal30.org

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
There are no words that can ease your pain at this difficult time. Sincere condolences.
Linda Lyons
March 6, 2021
Ken & Donna: my deepest sympathy to you and your family!
Bud York
February 28, 2021
Ken, Donna, Marleise, Rileigh, I am so sorry for you loss. What a great smile Jason had. I am think of all of you at this difficult time. May Jason rest in peace.
Lisa Moak
February 27, 2021
Dear Donna and Ken, I am so terribly sorry for your loss. I can only pray that you receive signs from Jason showing that he is still present and protective in a new way . Love, Suzie
Suzanne Pesez Merrill
February 26, 2021
KENNY AND DONNA, SO SORRY TO SEE THAT YOU SON HAS PASSED. hE IS THE SPITTING IMAGE OF YOU . ONLY 46 YEARS OF AGE...SO YOUNG. MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS TO OUT TO YOU AND DONNA AND YOUR ENTIRE FAMILY. MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
Frank Valenti
February 25, 2021
Jason - I´ve known you since high school... you were always "Marleise´s little brother". I remember so many times hanging out at your house and you being a pain in all our butts lol.... you grew into such a handsome successful man with a beautiful family. You will always be in my thoughts and I will never forget you. May you Rest In Peace until we meet again
Paula Waddell
February 24, 2021
Stephanie
February 24, 2021
Miss you until eternity
Mar
Sister
February 24, 2021
We are sad to learn of Jason´s passing. Our memories of him as a young boy traversing our adjacent back yards to hang out with our sons include skateboards and harmless mischief. May precious memories keep him forever in your hearts.
Denise & Don Maurer
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results