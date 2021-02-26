Jason Matthew Cook

KNOXVILLE, TN - Jason Matthew Cook, 46, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 18, 2021, from an infection of his heart stemming from an injury he sustained and courageously battled for several years.

Jason graduated from Cohoes High School and went on to become a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 2 in Albany for 25 years. He most recently worked for B.B.L. until his retirement. He was an exceptionally talented mason who loved to work with his hands.

He was a motorcycle enthusiast who lived life to the fullest with a kindness found in few. Jason left a mark on this world not to be forgotten.

Jason was the beloved son of Kenneth and Donna Cook of Knoxville, TN. He is survived by his adored children: Anna Nicole Cook of Raleigh, NC, Spc. Justin Michael (Sierra) Cook of Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA and Alana Marie Cook of Ballston Spa; his new granddaughter, Paisley Ann Cook; sister, Marleise Ann Cook of Knoxville, TN; niece, Rileigh Rose Schumacher; grandmother, Theresa Henderson of Knoxille, TN; his faithful dog, Violet; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. To be specially noted are two very important people in Jason's life, the mothers to his children: his former wife, Maria Scorza Cook and Laura Azavedo.

He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Mary Cook; maternal grandfather, Gordon Hayes, Jr.; step-grandfather, Robert Henderson; and brother-in-law, Joseph Randolph Scorza.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Contributions in memory of Jason Cook may be made to the NYSP Signal 30 Fund at www.Signal30.org

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.