Jason John Thatcher

March 24, 1968 - Oct. 4, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Jason John Thatcher, 53, of Queensbury, and formerly of North Hudson, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Mountain Valley Hospice of Gloversville.

Born in Plattsburgh, March 24, 1968, he was the son of the late Grant R. and Blanche (Moore) Thatcher.

Jason was a graduate of Schroon Lake High School and attended Vermont Technical College.

He was a North Hudson/Queensbury resident for most of his life. He was handy at construction, an all-around handy man, and was a talented woodcrafter.

Jason was employed by Fort William Henry of Lake George, and was also a Paranormal Investigator for Champlain & Adirondack Paranormal Investigations.

Survivors include his three daughters: Samantha A. Thatcher of Corinth, Morgan J. Thatcher of South Glens Falls, and Shannon L. Thatcher of Schroon Lake; one son, Grant R. Thatcher of Minerva; two brothers: Grant Lynn Thatcher of Syracuse and James Richard Thatcher and his wife Linda of Milton, VT; and one sister, Dorcey Lee (Thatcher) Bennett and her husband Richard of Clifton Park. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Rosalie Talback and Roman Wesley Mercier; and two aunts; one niece; and several cousins.

Relatives and friends may call Monday, October 11, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Scott Tyler, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga, will officiate.

Interment will follow at the family plot of the Ironville Cemetery of Crown Point.

