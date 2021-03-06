Menu
Jay Gilbert Mayer
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Jay Gilbert Mayer

Oct. 16, 1937 - Mar. 3, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Jay Gilbert Mayer, 83, of Connecticut Ave., passed away on March 3, 2021 while at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, Albany, NY. He was born to parents Raydelle Mayer and Lester Mayer, on October 16, 1937 in Yonkers, NY.

He graduated from Yonkers High School in 1956. He was active in the Army National Guard for 13 years. Retired in 1969. He moved from Yorktown Heights, NY, then to Queensbury NY. He was active in Fire Departments and Rescue Squads for 50 years. Jay worked as an Assistant Manager at Caldor, then went onto being a business owner for Ace Courier Express for many years.

Jay is survived by his two daughters: Wendy Hunter (Dave), Stacy Berry (Dave); and his son, Chris Mayer; many grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Toby.

A special thank you to Dr Amy Hogan-Moulton of Glens Falls Nephrology and the doctors and nurses at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center for our father's care in his last moments of his life.

As per request of family, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woof for Warriors, P.O. Box 2466, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.

To share condolences online, visit Jay's obituary on BeyondTheDash.com.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My most sincere condolences to the family. Jay was such a sweet man and I have enjoyed my time with him and Toby, his most loyal companion. Rest in peace, Jay.
Chris Argento
March 7, 2021
Jay was a pleasure to be with at our monthly luncheons. May he rest in peace.
Lake George Senior Citizens Ctr.
March 7, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to you all and may Jay rest in peace for eternity.
Mike Bailey
March 6, 2021
