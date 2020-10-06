Jean F. Hakim

May 16, 1961 - Oct. 1, 2020

TICONDEROGA - Jean F. Hakim, 59, of Ticonderoga, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, May 16, 1961, she is the daughter of the late Vincent and Alice (Zutkis) Zaleckas.

Mrs. Hakim was employed as a Manager for Avaya Technology in Holmdel, New Jersey for many years.

She was a Professor of Computer Science at Vermont Technical College for 10 years.

Jean was a communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Ticonderoga and was active in the parish, serving as a Parish Council Member and Lector. She was also actively involved in St. Mary's School. She managed the websites for St. Mary's Church, Our Lady of Lourdes Church and St. Mary's School.

Before becoming a Ticonderoga resident, Jean spent a lot of her childhood by the ocean. She loved swimming and fishing with her older brother, Vinny.

Jean loved her time on Lake George, both boating and swimming. She also enjoyed cycling around Lake George and the Adirondacks and spent as much time as possible outdoors.

Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Steve Hakim; one sister, Judith Lisante of Ticonderoga; one brother, Vincent Zaleckas and his wife Eva of New Jersey; one niece, Lauren Lisante; and three step-children, Julie Azzam, Jay Hakim and Renee Millman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Christopher Looby, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of St. Mary's Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Masks and Social Distancing are required.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers donations in Jean's memory may be made to St. Mary's School, 64 Amherst Avenue, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.