Jean Marie Grant
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Jean Marie Grant

Sept. 21, 1930 - Sept. 9, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Jean Marie Grant, 90, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on September 21, 1930, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (DuFour) Dorvee.

Jean graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1949. She was a communicant at St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward. For many years, Jean worked for Clarks in Queensbury until they closed, and she became a homemaker.

In 1949, Jean married the love of her life, Gordon James Grant in Fort Edward.

She enjoyed watching soap operas, spending time with her family, camping and taking road trips.

Left to cherish her memory include: her husband of 72 years Gordon; her two daughters: Colleen Marie Grant and Cheryl Ann Grant.

At Jean's request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Jean's memory can be made to American Diabetes Association, 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
