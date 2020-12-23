Jean Cooney Lyman

Sept. 26, 1952 - Dec. 19, 2020

LONG LAKE - Jean Cooney Lyman, 68, passed away on December 19, 2020 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. She was born on September 26, 1952 in Flushing to Lydia (Houghton) and James T. Cooney and grew up in Long Lake.

Jean loved music and was a talented musician and vocalist at Long Lake Central School and loved to dance. After school she worked for many years as a waitress and retail clerk before retiring as a direct care aide from Sunmount DDSO.

Jean had a vibrant personality and sense of humor, making friends at every turn. She was sympathetic to the plight of all abused animals and devoted to her own pets.

Jean is survived by her brother Jimmy of Long Lake; her sisters: Rose (Bruce) Tallon of Morristown, Patty (Mike) Farrell of Long Lake, Maureen Gonzalez of Hobe Sound, FL, Martha (Mike) Godin of Tupper Lake, and Kathleen (Ed) Hanchett of Queensbury; and her best pup, Bob. She was proud to be called Aunt Jean by her many nephews and nieces: Cameron, Kristin, Madison, Bracelyn, Shea, Brian, Ian, Delaney, Danielle, Joe, Elizabeth, Lauren, Michelle, Jeremy, Jack, Leah, Michael, Emily, Lydia, and Isabelle.

Calling hours and a memorial service for Jean will take place next summer when gatherings will be safe. Condolences can be made at Miller Funeral in Indian Lake at www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions in Jean's memory are suggested for the Tri-Lakes Humane Society, Box1111, Saranac Lake, NY. 12983.