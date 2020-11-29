Jean M. Hagadorn

Aug. 19, 1933 - Nov. 27, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Jean M. Hagadorn died peacefully at Saratoga Hospital on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Born on August 19, 1933 to Coleman L. Woodward and Dorothy (Frye) Woodward of Stony Creek.

Jean graduated from Hadley Luzerne High School in 1950. She went on to Houghton College where she met her husband Karl in 1951. They were married at the Stony Creek Wesleyan Church on May 14, 1955. They were married for 65 years.

Jean attended the Wesleyan Church her entire life and had many lifelong friends from both the Ridge Road and Hadley-Luzerne Wesleyan Churches. She was very active in both churches. She enjoyed preparing meals for parishioners at the Stony Creek Tabernacle and Jean and Karl both enjoyed many summers at the West Chazy Wesleyan Campground.

She loved traveling and learning about different cultures. Jean and Karl visited numerous countries throughout the world.

Jean had a passion for hunting and fishing. Her father taught her to hunt as a young girl and she hunted until 2018 when she got her last buck at the age of 85. She equally enjoyed fishing and created many wonderful memories on both the open water as well as on the ice. Jean had many other interests the include cooking, gardening, playing cards, collecting antiques, shopping and hosting many friends and family.

As a teenager, Jean worked at her grandparent's dude ranch in Stony Creek. She enjoyed that Western lifestyle, as her Uncle Earl Woodward first introduced dude ranches to the area in the late 1920's.

In her adult years, she worked at Glens Falls National Bank. Jean spent many years at Ciba-Geigy as a lab technician doing the precise work of color measurement using an electron microscope. Years later she went on to do quality control for the Glens Falls Water District.

Jean is survived by her husband Karl; four children: Colin (Lisa) Hagadorn of Hadley, Derry Hagadorn of Saratoga Springs, Tawn (David) Patton of Stony Creek, Andra LeClair of Greenwich; a brother, Gerald (Joan) Woodward of Hadley; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Jean is predeceased by her parents, Coleman and Dorothy Woodward; a sister, Loreen Brown; nephews: Gary Woodward, Jeff Combs and Ronnie Combs.

Graveside services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

