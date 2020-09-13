Jean Marie White

April 16, 1927 - Sept. 2, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Jean Marie White, 93, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.

Born April 16, 1927, in Saratoga Spring, Jean was the daughter of Floyd Merrit and Bonnie Steele (VanDerwerker) Stone. Jean married the love of her life, Richard Arthur White, on Oct. 19, 1946 in Bennington, Vermont. Together they enjoyed 61 years of marriage.

She was ahead of her time as a working mom while employed in the Trust Department of The First National Bank of Glens Falls for over twenty years.

Jean surrounded herself with things that reminded her of her favorite color, red, and seeing the red Cardinal from her kitchen window always brought her great joy. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and making everyone she knew feel special and loved. Her kindness and thoughtfulness were a welcome addition to any party or other social gatherings. She especially enjoyed listening to music, cooking for the holidays and sharing family recipes. Not everyone loved her jello salad, but her year-round deviled eggs and Thanksgiving turkey gravy were the most delicious on earth. She cherished every holiday and wonderful memories with her loved ones and their pups.

Besides her parents and her husband, Richard, Jean was predeceased by her twin brother, Eugene Merrit Stone and her two sisters: Lois Rebecca Wade and Wilma Rea Dennis.

Survivors include her son, Randall Arthur White and his wife, Donna of Utica, and her daughter, Kimberly Jean Filion and her husband, David of Queensbury. Also, surviving Jean were her grandchildren: Jacqueline Urch and her husband, Erik, Ryan White, and Marielle Filion; great-granddaughters: Addison and Isabella Urch; step-grandchildren: Anna Christine Perna (Richard), Katherine Henderson (Scott), Lauren Carcone (Thomas) and Lindsay Bahal; several step-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

The family sincerely wishes to thank the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice, Glens Falls Hospital, Wesley Health Care, Community Hospice of Saratoga County, Dr. Paul Filion, and Carol Crowley for the compassionate care given to Jean in her final days. Please consider donating in Jean's memory to Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Avenue Gloversville, NY 12078.

No calling hours are scheduled. Burial will take place in the family plot in Grandview Cemetery North Bennington, Vermont, at a date to be determined.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY and Mahar & Son Funeral Home, Bennington, VT.

To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.