Jean E. Whitney

Feb. 5, 1922 - April 14, 2022

NORTH GRANVILLE – Jean Elizabeth Whitney, age 100, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022, having lived a long and loving life.

Jean Tyler, born on the family farm in the hamlet of North Granville, NY on February 5, 1922, was one of seven children born to Charles and Mabel (Simpson) Tyler.

After graduating from Granville High School, Carl Whitney made true of a proclamation to his mother at age eight, that he would "one day marry Jean Whitney!" Married at the North Granville Methodist Church on May 28, 1941, Jean and Carl purchased a small house and parcel of land on County Route 40 in West Granville to begin their own family farm. Blessed with son Wayne in 1943, two years later, Jean went to the hospital to deliver her second child, son Lynn, and was entirely surprised to also bring home her dear daughter Linda!

The family worked hard to support the farm until Carl's tragic death at age 32. While sharing married life together for just 13 years, Jean remained faithful to her beloved until her passing 68 years later. Jean and her children returned to her parent's farm and were lovingly cared for by grandpa and grandma Tyler.

While heartbroken, Jean's resilience prevailed and she secured a civil service position with Washington County Social Services, enabling her to support her family and within three years of Carl's passing, move back to their own little home. Jean proudly supported and watched each of her three children successfully graduate from college.

The consummate caregiver, when Jean's mother passed away in 1974, Jean selflessly returned to the family farm to care for her father until his passing in 1983. She continued to work, manage the home, and assist grandpa Tyler with his beautiful gardens. Jean loved being outdoors to care for the vegetables, flowers, birds, and animals, and believed, as did her father, that the reward for a day's hard work, was the opportunity to do it again the next day, and for many years ahead!

After her retirement, Jean spent the remainder of her days working hard, spending time with her loving grandchildren, attending church, supporting her community, and even traveling on occasion. She volunteered at every church supper (famous locally for contributing her amazing pies) and helped out at the local food bank. Jean's capacity for giving, even though she often had little, seemed endless as she maintained the most welcoming home, prepared plentiful meals for friends, family, and newcomers, and provided care for many during their sickest days.

Her beautiful grandchildren: Todd, Gwendolyn, Megan, Nathan, Ryan, Elizabeth, Lynley, Hailey, Alexis, and Molly; and great-grandchildren: Tanner, Victoria, Isobella, Max, Anna, Anne-Marie, Kira, Alexis, Sophia, Lavanya, and Tavish will be forever grateful for the loving memories of the family farm she maintained until moving just three years ago into the Holbrook Adult Home in Granville. She continued her hard work ethic at her new home, even at 100, doing her own laundry, setting tables, and baking rolls for her fellow Holbrook residents.

Jean is survived by her children: Wayne (Susan) of PA, Linda Thomson (late William) of Albany, and Lynn (Kathy) of North Granville.

Her children and grandchildren would like to express heartfelt thanks to the team at Holbrook who helped her achieve her goal of celebrating her 100th Birthday on February 5, 2022. As such, the family respectfully wishes to request that those wanting to honor Jean in some way, make donations in her memory to Holbrook Adult Home, 73 North St., Granville, NY 12832, where funds will be used to assist other residents in need.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 7, 2022, at the North Granville Methodist Church with Rev. Paul Dufford. Following the service there will be a continued celebration of Jean's life in the Fellowship Hall of the church. Jean's family invites all in attendance to wear her favorite color, blue, to honor the beauty and joy she so freely shared with others. Her burial will take place privately with family.

