Jeanne F. Plumley

Dec. 8, 1936 - May 28, 2021

LONG LAKE - Jeanne F. Plumley, 84, of Kickerville Lane, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at Adirondack Regional Medical Center, Saranac Lake.

Born on December 8, 1936 in Long Lake, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Virginia (Helms) Farr. She was a graduate of Long Lake Central School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Watertown.

On November 30, 1957 she married Lew Plumley at St. Henry's Church, Long Lake.

Jeanne worked as a Registered Nurse for 20 years at Mercy Hospital in Tupper Lake. She then worked an additional 25 years at Adirondack Surgical Group in Tupper Lake.

Jeanne was an avid reader and an accomplished musician. She shared her musical talents with the congregation of St. Henry's Church as the organist. She also enjoyed singing in the Long Lake Community Choir, painting ceramics, jigsaw and word puzzles and in her younger years, hiking, canoeing and the outdoors. She served as Long Lake Town Historian. She was a communicant of St. Henry's Church, a member of the Catholic Daughters and had acted as Grand Regent for many years.

She was predeceased by her parents and three brothers: Charles "Dick" Farr, James Farr and David Farr.

Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Lew Plumley; their children: Jeffrey (Donna) Plumley of Saranac Lake, Lynne Crouse of Plattsburgh, Susan Plumley of Long Lake, Bruce (Carole) Plumley of Cadyville; daughter-in-law, Vickie Foss; sister, Judith (Dave) Garrison of Long Lake; six grandchildren: Jessica, Nikolas, Hannah, Katie, Rachel and Seth; five great grandchildren with two more soon to be born; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 9:30–11:00 a.m. at St. Henry's Parish Center.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following the visitation at St. Henry's Catholic Church.

The Rite of Committal will be conducted 12 noon at Long Lake Cemetery.

Contributions in Jeanne's memory may be directed to the Long Lake Rescue Squad, PO Box 415, Long Lake, NY 12847.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake.

