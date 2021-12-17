Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeannette M. Beaudoin
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Jeannette M. Beaudoin

Sept. 3, 1924 - Dec. 14, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Jeannette M. Beaudoin, 97, a former resident of Glens Falls passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

She was born on September 3, 1924 in Glens Falls and was the daughter of the late Delos and Anna (Brunell) Terrio.

Jeannette worked for over 20 years at the Troy Shirt Guild in various positions.

She was known to put her best effort into herself to portray her beauty in and out and she especially cherished the time she spent with her family. She also enjoyed traveling, shopping and reading.

Jeannette was blessed to have two loving husbands, in 1947, she married Lawrence LaBombarde, he passed away in 1952 and then in 1956, she married Gilles Beaudoin, who passed away in 2020.

In addition to her parents and her husbands, she is also predeceased by two brothers, Wilfred Terrio and Henry Terrio; one sister, Rita DeLisle and a son-in-law, Robert Rouse.

Survivors include her sons: Daniel LaBombarde and his wife, Joan of Raphine, VA, Joseph Beaudoin and his wife, Heidi of South Glens Falls, John Beaudoin and his wife, Linda of Queensbury; daughters: Patricia Rouse of Lafayette, LA, Susan Pingrey and her husband, Jeff of Columbia, MO; she is also survived by eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for the family and no calling hours are scheduled.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Home for the care and compassion shown to Jeannette.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be send to the Fort Hudson Foundation, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My heart goes out to the family and to my childhood best friend I cherish growing up with you and remember your mom fondly. Eternal peace now
Debbie Chadwick
Friend
December 18, 2021
What a strong and lovely woman. Rest well. Sending love to all you leave to live on with the comfort of your memories.
Jayne And John Dalton
Friend
December 17, 2021
Dear Joe, I am praying for your family at this time of mourning!! Please remember the good times of laughter and love. With deepest sympathy, Linda
Linda Cosentino
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results