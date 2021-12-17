Jeannette M. Beaudoin

Sept. 3, 1924 - Dec. 14, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Jeannette M. Beaudoin, 97, a former resident of Glens Falls passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

She was born on September 3, 1924 in Glens Falls and was the daughter of the late Delos and Anna (Brunell) Terrio.

Jeannette worked for over 20 years at the Troy Shirt Guild in various positions.

She was known to put her best effort into herself to portray her beauty in and out and she especially cherished the time she spent with her family. She also enjoyed traveling, shopping and reading.

Jeannette was blessed to have two loving husbands, in 1947, she married Lawrence LaBombarde, he passed away in 1952 and then in 1956, she married Gilles Beaudoin, who passed away in 2020.

In addition to her parents and her husbands, she is also predeceased by two brothers, Wilfred Terrio and Henry Terrio; one sister, Rita DeLisle and a son-in-law, Robert Rouse.

Survivors include her sons: Daniel LaBombarde and his wife, Joan of Raphine, VA, Joseph Beaudoin and his wife, Heidi of South Glens Falls, John Beaudoin and his wife, Linda of Queensbury; daughters: Patricia Rouse of Lafayette, LA, Susan Pingrey and her husband, Jeff of Columbia, MO; she is also survived by eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for the family and no calling hours are scheduled.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Home for the care and compassion shown to Jeannette.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be send to the Fort Hudson Foundation, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

