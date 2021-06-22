Jeannie May (Clothier) Carter

CORINTH – Jeannie May (Clothier) Carter, 70, a lifelong resident of Clothier Hollow, peacefully passed into the arms of her Lord on June 20, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving children and husband.

She was the daughter of the late Ernest Clothier and Dorothy (Balcom) Clothier, also of Clothier Hollow.

Jeannie graduated Third in Corinth Central High School's Class of 1969 where she met and formed lifetime bonds with best friends, DeeDee (Clothier) Edwards and Linda Ranado. She was a beloved mother who worked all her life to provide the very best of everything to all four of her "only children".

She was employed for many years at Tribune Media Services where she met her husband of 30 plus years, Gary Carter. Gary and Jeannie were married at Corinth First Presbyterian Church on November 23, 1990. After leaving Tribune to earn a college degree, Jeannie worked many years in the non-profit sector doing what she did best, caring for others.

Jeannie was a long-time member of Corinth First Presbyterian Church, volunteering on countless committees, boards and missions, including serving as Clerk of Session for many years. She was devoted to her two cockapoos Holly and Rusty, and her horse companion, Woody. She was an avid equestrian and spent much of her free time horseback riding, ice skating, playing on local ice hockey teams, and participating in tournaments with her husband Gary. She adored doting on her grandchildren, taking them on special outings, shopping, to the theatre, and indulging all their hearts desires. Her happy place was the ocean; she felt most at home on the beach and waterside.

Jeannie is survived by her husband Gary Carter; her siblings: Steven (Laurie) Clothier and Michael (Donna) Clothier of Corinth; her children: Kiersten (Paul) Peterson of Whitman, Massachusetts, Gretchen (Thomas) Morganstern of Corinth, Rachel (Travis) McDermott of Galway and Nicholas Kopp of Schuylerville; her grandchildren: Simon, Cassidy and Phebe Morganstern and Avery McDermott; her grand-dogs: Sebby and Bubs; her niece, Stephanie Carota; and her nephew, Steven Clothier, Jr.; Jeannie is also survived by five stepchildren she loved as dearly as her own: Gary (Donna) Carter, Jr., Melanie (Kevin) George, Stephen (Cyndi) Carter, Stephanie Yeager, and Bethanie (Jim) Tucker; and 14 step-grand and great- grandchildren.

A private family service will be held by Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth followed by a Celebration of Life at Corinth First Presbyterian Church, at a time to be announced later this summer.

The family extends deepest gratitude to Glens Falls Hospital staff for their tender loving care, Pastors John Aldridge and Stephen Clark for their prayers and friendship, and all the angels at Community Hospice who provided comforting care to her and the family during her final days on earth.

The family asks that donations in Jeannie's memory be made to Corinth Community Food Pantry, PO Box 45, Corinth, NY 12822 or The First Presbyterian Church of Corinth, 199 Palmer Avenue, Corinth, NY 12822.