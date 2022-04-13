Jennie B. Merchant

July 9, 1924 - April 11, 2022

CORINTH – Jennie B. Merchant, 97, a longtime resident of Heath Road, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at Wesley Health Care Center, following a short illness.

Born on July 9, 1924 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Bernice (Van Vranken) Mosher.

Jennie graduated from Corinth High School.

She married Charles Merchant and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. He passed away before her following several years of marriage.

She attended the South Corinth United Methodist Church for several years.

Jennie liked keeping busy around her home, tending to her gardens, hosting family picnics, and visiting with her many friends. She was known for her coffee cakes that she gave to family and friends every Christmas.

Many thanks to her friends that have kept in touch with her. She loved hearing about your families and visiting with you helped to pass the time.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by one son, Carl Merchant, one daughter, JoAnn Aiken, her brothers, Donald and Keith Mosher and one grandson, Andrew Merchant.

Survivors include one son, William Merchant (Kathleen) of Corinth; two sisters: Pat Thomas (Walt) of Corinth and Mary Reynolds of Corinth; six grandchildren: Carl, Brian, Anita, Charles, Billie Jo and Vicki; many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Jennie's request, services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Many thanks to Wesley Heath Care Center and also Hospice for their excellent care and compassion that you provided during the past year.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.