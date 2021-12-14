Jennie Maude Taylor

Feb. 25, 1942 - Dec. 11, 2021

WARRENSBURG - Jennie Maude Taylor of Warrensburg passed into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, December 11, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Born February 25, 1942 she was the daughter of Buster and Abbie (Davis) Hastings.

Jennie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother with a generous spirit.

She is survived by her son, John E. Taylor and his wife Heather; her daughter Elizabeth L. Hayes and her husband, Damian; grandchildren: Ashleigh Taylor, Camille Taylor, Cassidy Lewis, Isabelle Taylor, Lydia Hayes-Crispell, and Ian Hayes; her brothers: Roscoe Hastings, Don Hastings, John Hastings, and David Hastings.

There are no calling hours scheduled. A requiem Mass to Celebrate her Life will be conducted at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Church of the Holy Cross located at 3764 Main St. in Warrensburg with Mother Jean DeVaty officiating.

