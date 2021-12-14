Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jennie Maude Taylor
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
3809 Main Street
Warrensburg, NY

Jennie Maude Taylor

Feb. 25, 1942 - Dec. 11, 2021

WARRENSBURG - Jennie Maude Taylor of Warrensburg passed into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, December 11, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Born February 25, 1942 she was the daughter of Buster and Abbie (Davis) Hastings.

Jennie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother with a generous spirit.

She is survived by her son, John E. Taylor and his wife Heather; her daughter Elizabeth L. Hayes and her husband, Damian; grandchildren: Ashleigh Taylor, Camille Taylor, Cassidy Lewis, Isabelle Taylor, Lydia Hayes-Crispell, and Ian Hayes; her brothers: Roscoe Hastings, Don Hastings, John Hastings, and David Hastings.

There are no calling hours scheduled. A requiem Mass to Celebrate her Life will be conducted at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Church of the Holy Cross located at 3764 Main St. in Warrensburg with Mother Jean DeVaty officiating.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Requiem Mass
3:30p.m.
Church of the Holy Cross
3764 Main St., Warrensburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg Alexander - Baker Funeral Home - Warrensburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.