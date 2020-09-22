Jennifer Lynn Williams McKernon

April 29, 1982 - Sept. 18, 2020

ARGYLE - Jennifer Lynn McKernon, 38, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at her home in Argyle after a long fought battle with triple negative breast cancer. Her illness never kept her from finding the joy in life and believing that laughter was the best medicine for the soul.

Jenn was born on April 29, 1982, in Glens Falls to Brian and Helen Williams.

Jenn was a loving, caring and extremely giving person who always put her family and friends first. She loved to swim and swam for the Glens Falls Country Club team, the Flyers, YMCA Gators and Glens Falls High School. She also loved to dance and took dance lessons from kindergarten through her senior year in high school. Art and music were also a love of hers and she played flute and piccolo in the Glens Falls High School band.

Jennifer loved to travel starting with her trips to Spain with Mrs. Fountaine's Spanish class. She and her close friend, Nicole went to the Netherlands to stay two weeks with the Zwennis family. Later she traveled to Rome to visit her friend Katie. She met her husband and soulmate, Adam in 2005 and they had lots of adventures traveling and laughing together in Negril, Jamaica, skiing in Vermont and Jackson Hole Wyoming and the Grand Teton Mountains.

In addition to travel, Jennifer adored her beloved dogs, Einstein and Ferdinand. She loved living on the farm in Argyle and her artistic eye and lens allowed her to create incredible photos of the beautiful countryside. She helped work and created advertisements for the annual U-Pick Potatoes and ran the farm website. She enjoyed going to the Washington County Fair to help on show days and taking more great pictures.

Jennifer graduated from Union College with a degree in Electrical Engineering and a minor in Art. She designed circuit boards for Central Semi Conductor and then went to work at the General Electric Research and Development Center working on digital mammography machines. Jennifer loved new projects and designed a new communication network and protocol that allowed large robots to change their tools in seconds versus minutes while working at Applied Robotics. She then went to work for the Dept. of Defense to redesign, build and replace outdated simulators used to train sailors. Jenn then went to work for Boston Scientific that was later acquired by Angio Dynamics. Her work at Angio's Research and Development Center along with her other team members resulted in a patent on the NanoKnife - a device used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer and potentially prostrate cancer.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Harold and Gloria Williams and Al and Sue Hirsch.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Adam McKernon; her parents, Brian and Helen Williams; her sister, Catherine "Cadie" Williams; Adam's grandparents, Robert and Peggy Montero; his parents, Chris and Shelley McKernon; his brothers: Tyler (Samantha), Matt (Kristin and their three boys: Easton, Sawyer and Kane); numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Singleton Funeral Home at 407 Bay Rd. in Queensbury. There will be limited seating due to COVID-19 restrictions. A private interment ceremony will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Prospect Center Foundation at 133 Aviation Rd. in Queensbury, or Mass General Cancer Center at https:/giving.massgeneral.organceronate

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting https:/sbfuneralhome.com.