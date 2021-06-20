Menu
Jenny A. Allen
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Jenny A. Allen

July 25, 1966 - June 15, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Jenny A. Allen, 54, of Perkins Drive, passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital, due to complications from a heart condition.

Born on July 25, 1966 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter the late Everett W. and Ruth (Phillips) Jones.

Jenny was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and then attended Adirondack Community College.

On June 10, 1989, she married Dale Allen in Hudson Falls. They shared 31 years of marriage together until Dale's passing on August 23, 2020.

Jenny enjoyed reading thriller and mystery novels. She held various jobs throughout her life but most important to her was taking care of her family. Jenny enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking the family meals.

Survivors include her son, Michael Allen of Hudson Falls; her brother, Everett "Charlie" Jones; her two brothers-in-law: Brett Allen of Lake George and Greg (Andrea) Allen of Long Island; her sister-in-law, Jeanette Allen of Lake George; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved dog, Tiger.

Per Jenny's request, there will be no service.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 20, 2021.
Carleton Funeral Home
