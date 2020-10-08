Jeremy L. Lawton

Sept. 21, 1977 - Oct. 1, 2020

QUEENSBURY - On the night of October 1, 2020, the world lost a beautiful heart and soul. Jeremy L. Lawton was born on September 21, 1977. He passed away at the age of 43 Thursday evening at home in Queensbury, NY, where he lived with his wife who he had just spent his first Wedding Anniversary with on September 21, 2020 Veronica L. Lawton. Also two step children: Gabriel and Nathaniel Civitello. He is also survived by his son Damion Nutter born January 7, 2002, and Deion Lawton born January 4, 1996 and he passed away March 20, 1996. Born to Sheila Lawton (65) of North Carolina . He left behind a sister Tamara L. Chafee (38) of North Carolina, brother Robert Chafee also of North Carolina, brother CJ Frasier of Glens Falls, sister Rachel Frasier of Glens Falls as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and aunt's and uncle's that loved him dearly. Jeremy touched the hearts and souls of many people and brought a special light into the world.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

