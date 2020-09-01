Jerome 'Jerry' C. Meader, Jr.

1928 - Aug. 28, 2020

BRANT LAKE - Jerome "Jerry" C. Meader Jr. passed away Aug. 28, 2020 at his home in Brant Lake. He was a tower of a man in size and character. Jerry was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who dedicated his life to his family and his country.

Born in 1928 in Schenectady, Jerry was one of five children of Jerome and Doris Meader. Jerry was a gifted athlete, earning a track scholarship to Oklahoma University where he competed for a spot on the 1952 Olympic team. When he wasn't running, Jerry liked to spend his summers at Camp Chingachgook in Lake George, where he eventually became a counselor, mentoring young campers on swimming, boating, and other outdoor activities.

Jerry entered the Service first serving in the Navy during World War II, then in the Army as an Aviator during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars receiving numerous medals of honor. Jerry retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel in 1972 and continued to fly with American Airlines until his retirement. As a retiree, Jerry continued to be active in the Brant Lake community, for Meals on Wheels, delivering flowers for the local floral shop, and working as Santa Claus for Rotary for many years. As an Eagle Scout himself, Jerry served on the Boy Scouts Review Board for many years and worked for the Office of the Aging to help the community's elderly population.

Jerry is predeceased by his brothers Jack Meader and Joel Meader. He is survived by his loving wife Elna Meader of 68 years; his sisters Jane Nye and Nancy Fonda, his children Buck Meader and Linda Bean; his grandchildren Sarah, Ethan and Stephen Bean; and his great-grandchildren Michaela and Madelyn Bell.

A private service is planned for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. We will be having a celebration of his life the summer of 2021 and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Legion Post No. 964 FW Post No. 5113, Chestertown, NY 12817, Chestertown Rotary (PO Box 260) or Camp Chingachgook on Lake George, 1872 Pilot Knob Road, Kattskill Bay, NY 12844.