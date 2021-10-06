Jerry DeCarli

Sept. 4, 1983 - Oct. 3, 2021

Jerry DeCarli, 38, passed away from natural causes surrounded by his family on October 3, 2021.

He was preceded by his brother Stephen, his best friend Ben, his grandparents Oma and Opa DeCarli, John and Gertrude.

Survivors include his two sons that he adored more than life itself: Aiden DeCarli and Blake DeCarli; his sister, Jenny; his niece, Layla; his best friend Bertha; his parents Sue, Gerard, Joe Neville; and several aunts uncles and cousins.

He left this world way too soon, but his light and how many people he touched, will live forever. He was a son, brother, dad, uncle, best friend and loved all of his family and friends with all his heart.

Jerry was the life of the party. If you asked him, he was a professional poker player but anyone who played against would disagree and have a fatter wallet.

His sole purpose was his boys and making sure they always were laughing and having fun. He loved to have his arcade days with Aiden and winning big stuffed animals for Blake. He pushed and fought very hard to make sure his brother bears grew up in each other's lives. If he wasn't with his boys, he was on the phone or having coffee with his mom who he absolutely could not live without. He loved his beach days with his sister. He was thrilled that Layla and Blake were as close as him and Jenny.

Jerry will forever be giving devil horns, riding around with beaner and watching over all us.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Albany Medical Center Pediatric Oncology Unit, 47 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.

Friends may call Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 PM at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

We are asking everyone to bring pictures, memories, songs and laughs for his boys.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.