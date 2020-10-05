Menu
Jesse R. Combs

Jesse R. Combs

June 14, 1982 - Oct. 2, 2020

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA - Jesse R. Combs, 38, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on June 14, 1982 to Stephen and Michele Combs and was of the Baptist faith. Jesse will be remembered as a funny, big-hearted fellow who loved his family, friends, and motorcycles. You could always count on him to be the life of the party wherever he went. Jesse will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Jesse is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Martin and Adrienne Wall; his paternal grandparents, Stephen and Alice Combs; and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving partner of 14 years, Kim Sanders; parents, Stephen and Michele Combs; brother, Stephen Combs, Jr. (Linda); sister, Windy Faison (Derek); nephew, Stephen G.; nieces: Karrin and Heavon; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jesse's family invites friends to celebrate his life with a memorial gathering on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home, 417 S. Houston Lake Road. Warner Robins, Georgia. Learn about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088
Funeral services provided by:
McCullough Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Jesse, Cant believe I heard today you are gone....I've not spoken to you in years but we were once so close,You actually crossed my mind the other day and i thought about how you use to make me laugh,your smile and the good old times we had. R.I.P Jesse,you will be missed by many
Kirsty
Friend
October 4, 2020
God Rest Your Soul Jesse I'm so sorry you had to leave us but you are in heaven with the Lord now with the rest of the Angels love you cousin Panama and family
Pamela Borges
Family
October 4, 2020
Rest in Peace Jesse. Fly high with the angels. To Steve and Mikee, my deepest heartfelt condolences. I'm thinking of and praying for both of you.
Cindy Perkins
Friend
October 4, 2020
Hey jesse its me Bethany im going to miss u even though we didn't talk i thought about u at times im praying for ur family
Bethany
Friend
October 3, 2020