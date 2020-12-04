Jessie Dennison Ayers

June 21, 1943 - Nov. 30, 2020

RUPERT, VT – Jessie Dennison Ayers passed away on November 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Jessie was born June 21, 1943 in Granville, New York the daughter of Hank and Dorothy (Matteson) Dennison.

Jessie grew up in West Pawlet. She worked at Manchester Wood and J K Adams. She enjoyed both of those jobs working with wood and creativity.

She was a collector of many things. A favorite collection was that of Native American dolls. Others were frogs, pigs, and chickens. Jessie was an Elvis fan through and through. She loved the beach and the ocean. She lived in Kennebunkport, but her love of her family and Vermont brought her back.

Her greatest love in life was being a Nana. Jessie will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit and ever ready smile.

Jessie was predeceased by her parents, siblings: Shirley Sumner, John "JD", Clarence "Stub" and Robert Dennison.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Keith Warner (Ronda) of Pawlet, Kelli Lewis (George) of Rupert, Kevin Warner of West Pawlet, Michelle Butler (John) of Dorset, and Phillip Cary (Lorraine) of Salem. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Surviving is her husband John Ayers of NH and brother David Dennison (Carol) of Lake St. Catherine; in addition to many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Mountainview Cemetery in West Pawlet at 11 AM. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place and masks must be worn.

