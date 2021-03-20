Jo Ann Brooks-Short

Apr. 7, 1950 - Mar. 9, 2021

MALTA - On April 7, 1950, Jo was born to Mary and Joseph Brooks in Petersburg, VA. However, she was later raised in Englewood, NJ, by her aunt and uncle Winifred and Edward Cheives.

Jo attended Englewood Public Schools; and she was a proud member of Dwight Morrow High School's Marching Corps. Upon graduating in 1968, she entered Grace Downs Airline and Secretarial School. This experience prepared her for various secretarial and administrative assistant positions inclusive of: Union Carbide, New York City, Roche, Sterling Forest, NY, Sandy Hill Corp, Hudson Falls, NY, and Simon Paper Engineering in Saratoga Springs, NY. She also worked for a number of years for Boston Scientific/AngioDynamics, Glens Falls, NY and a stint with Global Foundries, Malta, NY.

Jo's acquired managerial skills enabled her to also manage the gift shop at the Gideon Putnam Hotel in Saratoga Springs. Although most of her adult life was spent in New York State, she also managed the gift shop at the Jefferson Hotel during a four-year residency in Richmond, VA.

Jo had a passion for domestic and international travel. She was also a chronic shopper and a TJ Maxx and HomeGoods groupie. As a result of her part time position at Pier 1, it was hard not to stumble upon a plethora of the store's products in her home.

On March 9, Jo fulfilled her mission on earth, and she went to rest after a short illness. She leaves to mourn: her fiance Keith Hauser; sister Joan Bond (Fred); brothers: Charles Brooks (Janina), Leon Brooks (Monica), Dennis Brooks and Anthony Brooks (Sheila); cousin Barbara Cheives; her best friend Deborah Allen; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Eloise Brooks. Jo will be fondly remembered by her adopted grandchildren: Lauren and Jayden Hauser and Cambria and Dylan Pratt; as well as her close neighbors Vivian and George Richards and Terry Brown. Lastly, she will be missed by her dog "Good Girl".

The enthusiastic energy, consideration and kind heart of this special woman is immortal. Jo will be remembered by all that knew her.

Calling hours will take place Friday, March 26, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804

A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 5 p.m. at J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, 611 South Crater Rd., Petersburg, VA 23803.

Interment will take place at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA 23803.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.