Joan F. Aldous

Dec. 6, 1944 - Jan. 9, 2022

QUEENSBURY - Joan F. Aldous, aged 77, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday evening, January 9, 2022, with her loved ones by her side.

Born December 6, 1944, she was the eldest child of John and Josephine Flower (Merrill).

After graduating from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1966, Joan was a teacher at Queensbury Elementary School for 34 years. She was an active member of the Church of the King and the Warren County Historical Society, and most recently served as Queensbury's Town Historian.

Joan enjoyed sharing her passion for history and genealogy with others. She was instrumental in raising funds to restore the Civil War monument in downtown Glens Falls. She established the Warren County History Camp to introduce children to local history, which she operated for several years. These are but a few of the many ways that she contributed to the local community.

Perhaps most of all, Joan loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered by her friends and family for her giving spirit (and for her peanut brittle, of course).

Joan was predeceased by her sister Janet Shearer, her brother James Flower and her half-sister Patti Slavin. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth Aldous, Sr.; her sons: Kenneth Aldous, Jr. and David Aldous; her daughters: Susan Aldous and Rachel Winters; her brother John Flower; and her grandchildren: Andrew, Lexi, Gabe, Ian, Johnny, Maddy, and Henry.

Calling hours will be held at Baker Funeral Home on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A service will be held the following day at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the King for family and members of the church.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Joan's honor to the Warren County Historical Society, 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.