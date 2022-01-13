Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan F. Aldous
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Joan F. Aldous

QUEENSBURY - Joan F. Aldous, aged 77, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday evening, January 9, 2022, with her loved ones by her side.

Calling hours will be held at Baker Funeral Home on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A service will be held the following day at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the King for family and members of the church.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Jan
15
Service
11:00a.m.
Church of the King
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
To Ken and family, deepest sympathy and thoughts to you. Joan was certainly a light and will be missed we are sure.Blessings.
Roy Games
Friend
January 22, 2022
My love goes out to the entire Aldous family, and I am praying for comfort and strength for you during this difficult time. Your wife/mother was a remarkable and capable woman with a big heart for her family and those around her.
Deborah E Hersey
Friend
January 17, 2022
We are deeply saddened to learn of Joan’s passing. She was a lovely kind woman who will be greatly missed.
Judy and Howard Kitt
Judy Kitt
Family
January 16, 2022
My sincere sympathy to Joan's family of whom she was so proud. I was privileged to work with Joan at Warren County Historical Society. Her talents were many, not only as a teacher but as a warm friend and colleague. Her historical knowledge and research was admired by all. Dear Joan, you are missed. Sincerely, Bev
Beverly Pozzi
January 14, 2022
My sincere condolences to the family. I had the pleasure of teaching at Queensbury Elementary School with Joan. She was very dedicated and always had a smile. I have fond memories of many conversations with her over lunchmost of which were about her pride and joy—her family. She has left this world far too soon. May you be comforted by your loving memories.
Kim Nichols
Coworker
January 14, 2022
What a pleasure to have known Joan. My favorite memories of her are from BOCES conferences where she was often a presenter, and especially from her History Camp. Each year for several (or many) years, she brought her group to places that I worked, There we conspired to create a fun and completely unique experience, something new every year. She was a serious scholar who translated her subject matter into lively activity. I feel privileged to have shared these experiences with her.
Daisy Kelley
Coworker
January 14, 2022
Aldous Family, you are all in my thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow.
Fred MacNaughton
Other
January 13, 2022
My heartfelt sympathies and prayers to Ken and family. Joan was a giving, loving friend to me. We graduated from Queensbury together in 1962. Through the years we remained in touch and worked together on many of our class reunions. She will be remembered and missed by many.
Rip my friend.
Sally Gordon ❤
Sally Gordon
Friend
January 12, 2022
Sue & Family My deepest sympathy to you in the loss of your beloved mother. Losing a parent is unbearable but through the love and support of your family and friends I hope and pray you are able to find peace in knowing we are here for you to help in any way though this difficult time. Also, in knowing she is no longer in pain. Love Melissa L
Melissa LaTour
January 12, 2022
Thomas Wilson
January 11, 2022
My condolences on the passing of your loved one.
Being interested in history and ancestors, I loved asking Joan about her family and local history. She surprised me numerous times by providing local connections to people other places like the Hawaiian Bishop family. I will most our conversations.
Cary Duncan
Family
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results