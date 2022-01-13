Joan F. Aldous

QUEENSBURY - Joan F. Aldous, aged 77, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday evening, January 9, 2022, with her loved ones by her side.

Calling hours will be held at Baker Funeral Home on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A service will be held the following day at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the King for family and members of the church.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.