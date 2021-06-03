Joan E. Cestaro

Aug. 20, 1948 - June 1, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Joan E. Cestaro, 72, a resident of South Glens Falls passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2021 at the Elderwood at North Creek with her family by her side.

She was born on August 20, 1948 in Granville, NY and was the daughter of the late Edward F. and Helen F. (Cole) Bennett.

Joan attended and graduated from Ft. Edward High School. She retired from Walgreens, Saratoga as a Pharmacist Tech. Joan was a long time member of the St. James Episcopal Church in Lake George. Prior to her husband Vinney passing away, she loved attending car shows. In her later years, she loved to travel with her special friend, Tony. Joan was always caring and devoted to her dogs, Bear, Shadow, and Phobee.

Besides her birth parents, she is predeceased by her loving husband Vincent and her foster parents, James and Elizabeth Mitchell.

Survivors include her two foster brothers: David (Barbara) Mitchell of Glens Falls and Richard Mitchell of Ft. Edward; her sister, Marie Dewey of South Glens Falls; two nieces: Danielle Phair of South Glens Falls and Tina Mitchell of Glens Falls; as well as several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted noon on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.

Calling hours are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. till noon at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY.

A special thanks to Dr. Darcy Giaiotti–Grubbs, Dr. Timothy Zagar and staff at the Charles Wood Cancer Center.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 33 Elk Street, Suite 201, Albany, NY 12207.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.