Joan Carol Kovacik (Kownack; Samek; Rock)

April 2, 1953 - April 4, 2022

MALTA - Joan Carol Kovacik (Kownack; Samek; Rock), 69, of Malta, was born April 2, 1953 in Glens Falls, NY to the late William and Patricia Kownack (Havron). She passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 4, 2022 and joins all her beloved angels gone before her.

Joan "Joani" grew up in Burnt Hills, but spent time living in Virginia Beach, Florida, Saratoga, Little Falls and settled most recently in Malta.

Her big heart and love of caretaking led her to care for her father William as he convalesced following the passing of his beloved wife Patricia. She then lent her services to care for an ailing elderly cousin to avoid her entrance into a nursing home.

She had several passions in life, besides her family and friends. Her love of animals was legendary and her pets were always precious to her. She turned her gift of gab and people skills into a career in real estate, working with folks who quickly became family to her, at River Hills Properties of Little Falls.

She is survived by her husband John; her three children: Michael Samek, Jr., Robert Samek, and Adam Samek; her three brothers: William, Jr., John and Christopher; and her sisters: Julia Simonton (Kownack), Joanne Towers Covington, Tracy Towers Huse, Polly Towers and Kim Smith. She adored her five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She will be missed by everyone who was blessed to know her.

A service will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Ballston Lake Baptist Church, 1 Edward Street, Ballston Lake, NY 12019.

Burial Service will be held at a future date, to allow friends and relatives from across the country to plan a trip to Celebrate her Life in one of her favorite places, Brant Lake.

Donations may be made in Joani's name to The American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane,

Latham, NY 12110, and/or Local Humane Society.

Memories and condolences may be shared on the Townley Wheeler Funeral Home web site, www.townleywheelerfh.com.