Joan (Shaw) McKinney

June 10, 1936 - Sept. 26, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Joan (Shaw) McKinney, 85, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, September 26, 2021. She fought courageously for over 30 years with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia and most recently with heart disease.

Born on June 10, 1936 in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Mildred (Rousseau) Shaw. "Joanie", as many called her, grew up in Fort Edward.

Growing up, she took pleasure in the simple things; singing, playing piano, helping her mother in the garden, and spending summer days in the sun with her friends at Hadlock Pond.

Joan was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward, later joining the church community of St. Michael The Archangel in South Glens Falls. Joan's faith was very important to her and guided her throughout life.

Joan graduated from Fort Edward High School as Valedictorian of her Class in 1954. She went on to graduate, Magna Cum Laude, from The College of Saint Rose in 1958 with a Degree in Elementary Education. Joan began her 30 plus year teaching career teaching kindergarten at Moreau Elementary School, then taught First Grade at Burgoyne Ave. Elementary in Hudson Falls for the majority of those years until retirement. In her classroom, she taught with compassion, patience, and adoration for all her students.

Joan married David McKinney on August 2, 1958. They had four children during their marriage, and were blessed with nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Family time, holidays, and special occasions were always important to her and she made sure all were celebrated with her own style and flair! She absolutely loved being "Grandma", "Gaga", "Gram" and looked forward to "any" and "all" time she spent with her grandchildren.

Joan is predeceased by her grandson, David "D.J." Gorrie who resided with her the last ten years. They enjoyed many indepth conversations about life along with watching and cheering for their favorite Boston Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys teams. We are comforted in knowing they are together again.

Left to cherish her memory are David McKinney and their four children: Stephen (Maureen) McKinney, Anne McKinney, Brian(Shelly) McKinney, and Karen (Rich) Lancette; eight grandchildren: Brooke, Nick, Jason, Michael, Ryan, Brianna, Kristyn and Megan; two great-grandchildren: Blakely and Madison; several nieces, nephews; and several longtime friends, who all were very special to her.

Visiting hours for family and friends are scheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at St. Michael The Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803

Her Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 PM on Saturday, at the church. Followed by the Rite of Committal at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward, NY 12828.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to the following, C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY 12205.

Joan's family would like to thank Dr. Hoffman and his staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Dr. Munro at Adirondack Cardiology and his staff and Dr. Coppens and his staff at Irongate Family Practice for all their care and compassion.

Arrangements under the direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

