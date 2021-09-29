Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan McKinney
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Joan (Shaw) McKinney

June 10, 1936 - Sept. 26, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Joan (Shaw) McKinney, 85, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, September 26, 2021. She fought courageously for over 30 years with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia and most recently with heart disease.

Born on June 10, 1936 in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Mildred (Rousseau) Shaw. "Joanie", as many called her, grew up in Fort Edward.

Growing up, she took pleasure in the simple things; singing, playing piano, helping her mother in the garden, and spending summer days in the sun with her friends at Hadlock Pond.

Joan was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward, later joining the church community of St. Michael The Archangel in South Glens Falls. Joan's faith was very important to her and guided her throughout life.

Joan graduated from Fort Edward High School as Valedictorian of her Class in 1954. She went on to graduate, Magna Cum Laude, from The College of Saint Rose in 1958 with a Degree in Elementary Education. Joan began her 30 plus year teaching career teaching kindergarten at Moreau Elementary School, then taught First Grade at Burgoyne Ave. Elementary in Hudson Falls for the majority of those years until retirement. In her classroom, she taught with compassion, patience, and adoration for all her students.

Joan married David McKinney on August 2, 1958. They had four children during their marriage, and were blessed with nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Family time, holidays, and special occasions were always important to her and she made sure all were celebrated with her own style and flair! She absolutely loved being "Grandma", "Gaga", "Gram" and looked forward to "any" and "all" time she spent with her grandchildren.

Joan is predeceased by her grandson, David "D.J." Gorrie who resided with her the last ten years. They enjoyed many indepth conversations about life along with watching and cheering for their favorite Boston Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys teams. We are comforted in knowing they are together again.

Left to cherish her memory are David McKinney and their four children: Stephen (Maureen) McKinney, Anne McKinney, Brian(Shelly) McKinney, and Karen (Rich) Lancette; eight grandchildren: Brooke, Nick, Jason, Michael, Ryan, Brianna, Kristyn and Megan; two great-grandchildren: Blakely and Madison; several nieces, nephews; and several longtime friends, who all were very special to her.

Visiting hours for family and friends are scheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at St. Michael The Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803

Her Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 PM on Saturday, at the church. Followed by the Rite of Committal at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward, NY 12828.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to the following, C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY 12205.

Joan's family would like to thank Dr. Hoffman and his staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Dr. Munro at Adirondack Cardiology and his staff and Dr. Coppens and his staff at Irongate Family Practice for all their care and compassion.

Arrangements under the direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Michael The Archangel Church
80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY
Oct
2
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
St. Michael The Archangel Church
80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carleton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Being a Fort Edward native I´ll always remember what an exceptional student, teacher, & person she was
Frank Munoff
Friend
September 30, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always
American Heart Association
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results