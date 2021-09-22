Joan (Aurelia) Marsh Schlesinger

April 2, 1942 - Sept. 17, 2021

MARIETTA, GA - Joan (Aurelia) Marsh Schlesinger, 79, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, in Marietta, GA.

Born April 2, 1942, Joan was raised in Glens Falls, NY, and was the daughter of the late Angelo and Marjorie Aurelia.

Joan earned her Masters of Arts in Counseling Psychology and a Masters of Social Work. She was a brilliant marriage and family therapist for many years in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey. In addition to her private practice work, she was also an Adjunct Professor in the School of Social Work at Rutgers University, as well as a clinical supervisor, community speaker and trainer with the Multicultural Family Institute in New Jersey where her work specialized in cultural diversity and white privilege, immigrant families, divorced and remarried families, and play therapy.

She loved music, art, and cats, and spent many hours volunteering at a local cat sanctuary, as well as providing a warm and loving home to many adopted cats over the years. Joan was a wise, thoughtful, and loving wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her high school sweetheart and husband, David H. Schlesinger.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn Quinton; son and daughter-in-law: Jeffrey and Marisin Marsh; stepdaughter and son-in-law: Sarah Schlesinger and Todd Dibble and stepdaughter, Karen Schlesinger, as well as her eight grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Justin, Marissa, Jonathan, Jessica, Emily, Kerri, Sawyer and Finn, and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law: Raymond and Elizabeth Aurelia; sister, Nancy Aurelia; several nieces and nephews; and ex-husband and friend, James Marsh.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will follow the calling hours at noon at the funeral home.

Joan will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, David at the Temple Beth El Cemetery in South Glens Falls, NY following the funeral service.

Memorial donations can be made in her name to Good Mews Animal Foundation, 3805 Robinson Rd., Marietta, GA 30068, the Adirondack Experience (formerly the Adirondack Museum) P.O. Box 99, Blue Mountain Lake, NY 12812, or any charity of choice.

