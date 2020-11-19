Joan Squires

April 4, 1946 - Nov. 15, 2020

LAKELAND, FL - Joan Squires passed away November 15, 2020 after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Buffalo, NY in 1946, and the daughter of the late Edward Kreinheder and Pearl (Diebold) Kreinheder of Warrensburg, NY.

Joan attended Lake Luzerne High School and during high school, studied cosmetology. After graduation in 1965, she continued her studies in New York City which led to a career at M. Solomon's.

Joan was married to the love of her life, Jerry A. Squires for 54 years. For 24 years, Jerry and Joan raised their children in Warrensburg, NY and then retired in FL.

Joan was always caring for others. She watched children in her home until her children were of school age. She was a nurse's aide for 13 years at Warren County Home in Warrensburg, NY and for several years worked as a private home care aide.

Joan loved garage sales and enjoyed dickering to get a bargain. She loved camping, family gatherings, playing cards with friends and family and especially spending time with her grandsons: Owen and Ian.

Joan is survived by her husband, Jerry; children: Dana (Greg) Russell of Fort Edward, NY, Jerry R. Squires of Glens Falls, NY, Darcy (Neil) Dufresne of Queensbury, NY; two grandchildren: Owen and Ian; many loved nieces and nephews; sisters: Kay Clarke of Stoney Creek, NY, Carol Lorrain of Queensbury, NY and brother, Edward (Debbie) Kreinheder of Latham, NY.

Predeceased by Bernard Clarke and Wilfred Lorrain.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Joan's name can be made to: Vitas Healthcare Hospice, Suite 5006850, New Tampa Highway, Lakeland, FL 33815. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Joan's long-term nurse, Matthew.