Joan Wallace

Oct. 16, 1935 - March 31, 2022

QUEENSBURY - Joan Wallace, 87, of Queensbury, passed away on March 31, 2022 in Woodbury, MN.

Joan was born in Bronx, NY, to Hans and Adeline Malberg on October 16, 1935. She graduated from Richmond Hill High School and Adirondack Community College with a degree in Practical Nursing (LPN).

She worked as an LPN in long term care for over 20 years, after getting her Nursing degree at 51. She was an active communicant at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church in Queensbury for many years and loved to sing in the church choir. A highlight of her life was singing with the choir in Rome, Italy.

Joan moved to be near her daughter, Beth, and family in Minnesota after some health concerns. After moving to Minnesota, Joan enjoyed her grandchildren and her community at Woodbury Senior Living, where she earned the nickname, "Miss New York".

Joan is preceded in death by her parents and beloved brother, Raymond Reyes, sister-in-law, Sue Reyes and nephew, Jerry Reyes.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Beth (Erik); son, William (Linda); and grandchildren: Rocky, William (Maria) Wallace, Marissa and Sean Wallace, Ainslee (Lane) Crose, Anna-Claire Neu (fiance Matt Rauschnot); great-grandchildren: Zayne Wallace, Kathleen Rauschnot and Phoebe Crose.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Joan's journey with the disease.

The family of Joan Wallace wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the second-floor staff of the Woodbury Health Care Center, especially Christine, and St. Croix Hospice, especially, Julia, her hospice nurse, who became like family through her continuous support and care.