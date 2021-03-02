Menu
John E. Brault
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St
Granville, NY

John E. Brault

Sept. 28, 1947 - Feb. 21, 2021

WHITEHALL – John E. Brault, age 73 of Whitehall, NY passed away on February 21, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

John was born on September 28, 1947 in Beverly, MA the son of the late Edward and Evelyn (Eldridge) Brault.

At age 18 he joined the Navy. He proudly served on the USS Saratoga. He married Barbara Meuse on June 25, 1967.

They moved to Whitehall, NY in 1977 where they have lived happily ever after.

John was a life member of the NRA, DAV, AMVETS and VVA Chapter 79, the American Legion Chapter 83 of Whitehall and a member of Cornerstone Bible Church in Fort Ann, NY.

He and Barbara loved traveling, cruises or flying, anywhere.

John is survived by his wife of 54 1/2 years, Barbara and his daughter, Tammy Schmeelke (Bill) and a loving granddaughter, Hannah Schmeelke. He will be missed by his sister-in-law, Dorothy White (Ken) of Salem; brother-in-law, Skeet Meuse (Sharon) of Whitehall and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncle, friends, neighbors and church families in both NY and MA. He will be greatly missed by his little furry canine friend "Pixie".

John was predeceased by a brother, William and his wife Connie.

John will be laid to rest at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.



Published by Post-Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Rest In Peace old friend.The warriors before you are waiting at the pearly gates.
Douglas Kindron
February 24, 2022
It has been a pleasure being your neighbor and friend for 15 years. Your sense of humor and and stories will be missed. A man with genuine faith in God has been an inspiration to many, myself and my son for sure. Rest in peace. .you will be missed by many. As John always said when we left..."Love ya !"
Dori Oakman
March 2, 2021
Rest In Peace brother
Doug Kindron
March 2, 2021
