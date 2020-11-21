John "Jack" Brooks

WHITEHALL/TROY - John "Jack" Brooks, 74, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born on August 20, 1946, he was the son of the late Rosalie (McKenna) and John Brooks.

He is survived by his brothers: James, Kevin and Brian Brooks and his sister Colleen Brooks.

Friends and family may call from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 AM at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, following calling hours, the Rev. Rendell Torres Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

All COVID regulations will be followed, masks are required in the funeral home and the church.