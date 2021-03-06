John D. "Big Tooth" Case

Aug. 29, 1938 - Mar. 3, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – John D. "Big Tooth" Case, 82, formerly of Hudson Falls, went into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Glens Falls Hospital. Born on August 29, 1938, in Granville, he was the son of the late George and Margaret (Roberts) Case, Sr.

John was a 1959 graduate of Hartford Central School. After his graduation, he enlisted in the National Guard, where he proudly served his country for 28 years.

John worked for a paper mill in Schuylerville, retiring after 20 years. He then went to work for Monahan and Loughlin in Hudson Falls, again retiring after 20 plus years. Not letting himself stay idle after his retirements, he served as a security guard for Brinks.

John was a man with many interests. For a time, he performed in plays for the Glens Falls Opera Club. Something he considered a highlight of his life.

John worked hard for his family, but always took time to play. He enjoyed spending time with his family at their camp on Hadlock Pond. He loved life and the people around him. John will be remembered as a happy man who always had a smile on his face for everyone. John could also be found indulging in a good cigar or pipe. He also had a collection of duck figurines.

John loved his wayside friends, where he was bartender. He worked hard, lived hard and played hard.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Michael John Case; his ex-wife, Marjorie (Brayton) McDougal, mother of his children; and his siblings: Shirley Woods, Geraldine Zellers, George Case, Jr., Louise Priest and an infant sister.

He is survived by his children: Julia Denise (Case) O'Neil of Argyle, Brian Andrew Case of Granville and Stephany Euber and her husband, Jonathan, II of Argyle; his daughter-in-law, Linda Case; nine grandchildren: Bridget (Case) Bailey, Eric Gonyea, Heather Tucker, Alicia Dumas, Courtney O'Neil, Charlene Euber-Gregory, Victoria Euber, Jonathan Euber, Jr., Isabella Euber; many great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Sunday, March 7, 2021, from 11 to 1 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home. Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

His funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Funeral Home, with the Rev. Sandra Spaulding, officiating.

To view the funeral service, please log on to www.Zoom.com at 1 p.m. meeting ID# 7929840461 put in password: HL2d6E.

Burial will be at a later date at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Disabled American Veterans, VA Reginal Office, 345 West Houston Street, Room 304, New York, NY 10014. (Dav.org)

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.