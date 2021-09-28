John P. DeLong

Nov. 20, 1949 - Sept. 25, 2021

CORINTH – John P. DeLong, 71, of Liberty St., passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Centre in Valatie, following a long illness.

Born on Nov. 20, 1949 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Francis and Anna (Orisek) DeLong.

John graduated from Corinth High School in 1968 and attended Albany Business College.

He married Patricia "Trish" (Millis) Games on May 21, 1988 in Queensbury. The couple has resided in Corinth for many years.

John was employed for many years at the Grand Union Grocery Store in Corinth and then worked for over 20 years at the Queensbury and Wilton Walmarts until his retirement in 2014.

He was a longtime active member of the Corinth Volunteer Fire Department and held many fire company offices and also served on the Saratoga County Fire Association for several years.

John was an avid, diehard New York Yankees Fan, and enjoyed going on trips with Trish to both the old and new Yankees Stadium.

He was an avid sports trading card collector and also enjoyed spending time with his "grandson", Bearr and enjoyed traveling to Maine every year with his wife.

John was predeceased by an infant sister, Ann Marie.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 33 years of Corinth include one step-son, Danny Games, Jr. of Corinth; one sister, Karen Colson (Dan) of Fort Edward; one niece, Danielle Koster (Dave Mann) of Schroon Lake; one grand-nephew, Ryan Perry and one grand-niece, Jlynn Mann of Schoon Lake; an aunt, Pauline Levo of Greenfield Center; and many cousins.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. Members of the Corinth Vol. Fire Department will conduct a short service at 6 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.

A Celebration of John's life will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Kenneth Swain, officiating.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Quaresema and Dr. Istre for their professionalism and excellent compassionate care given to John during his illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to either the Corinth Vol. Fire Department, 16 Saratoga Avenue, Corinth, NY 12822 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at www.michaeljfox.org.