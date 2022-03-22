Menu
John S. Glass
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Mar, 26 2022
1:00p.m.
Second Congregational Church
John S. Glass

March 10, 1936 - March 9, 2022

BOXFORD, MA/KATTSKILL BAY, NY - John S. Glass of Boxford and Kattskill Bay, NY passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, just minutes before his 86th birthday.

He was born in Glens Falls, NY, on March 10, 1936, son of the late John W. and Josephine (Sheldon) Glass.

He was a graduate of Union College and the MIT Sloan School of Management. He had a long and storied career, first venturing to Nigeria, where he was part of the MIT Fellows in Africa program, then joining Polaroid Corp. where he worked to expand the use of instant photography. He served as an executive for many years at Millipore Corp., a pioneer in life science tools. He was most proud of his later work in serving as a founder, board member and advisor to several biomedical ventures, including BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

A modern renaissance man, he had many and varied interests, including ceramics, photography, wildflowers, history (particularly of his native upstate New York), and genealogy. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.

John is survived by his loving wife, Sharon (Brackett) Glass; his son, John S. Glass and his wife, Tricia, Sharon's daughters: Sue Jelly, Stephanie Chadwick and her husband, Rusty, Amy Jelly and Hannah Jelly, and his sister, Wendy Severance and her husband, Scott of Queensbury, NY and his beloved dog, George. He was the loving grandfather of ten grandchildren and step grandchildren, all of whom he treasured. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sarah (Glass) Linde.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial service on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church in West Boxford, MA.

Contributions in John's memory may be made to the deCordova Museum (decordova.org), Perkins School for the Blind (perkins.org) or the Second Church of West Boxford.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Skeeter and I shared much of our high school and college life which included parties, hiking many adirondack mountains, rooming as freshmen in college, Kappa Sigma fraternity brothers and officers, and athletics in high school football and track. God bless. Ron Jeckel
Ron Jeckel
March 19, 2022
Dear Wendy & the Glass family, On behalf of the Bullard & Millham families, please accept our deepest sympathy on Skeeter's passing. Our fathers went together to Union College in the 1920's. I was born in Glens Falls, NY during WW II when my father ran the GE Fort Edward plant. I think Wendy & I were about the same age! We all have great memories of spending many summers together at Lake George. Lake George was a very special place to those of us who grew up there in the 1940's & 50's. Skeeter had the best worm collection business beside the creek at the Glass Lake House. I remember the WW II model fighter planes he constructed, painted all black, hanging from his bedroom ceiling! And, Jack Glass & his Lyman wooden boat, was always my source for the best fishing spots on the lake each summer. Skeeter was very talented - I am not certain, but I think he may have won the Bailey Cup at Union for the best all around student. With Kindest Regards, Robbie Bullard
Robert O. Bullard, Jr. Esq
March 18, 2022
