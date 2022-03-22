John S. Glass

March 10, 1936 - March 9, 2022

BOXFORD, MA/KATTSKILL BAY, NY - John S. Glass of Boxford and Kattskill Bay, NY passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, just minutes before his 86th birthday.

He was born in Glens Falls, NY, on March 10, 1936, son of the late John W. and Josephine (Sheldon) Glass.

He was a graduate of Union College and the MIT Sloan School of Management. He had a long and storied career, first venturing to Nigeria, where he was part of the MIT Fellows in Africa program, then joining Polaroid Corp. where he worked to expand the use of instant photography. He served as an executive for many years at Millipore Corp., a pioneer in life science tools. He was most proud of his later work in serving as a founder, board member and advisor to several biomedical ventures, including BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

A modern renaissance man, he had many and varied interests, including ceramics, photography, wildflowers, history (particularly of his native upstate New York), and genealogy. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.

John is survived by his loving wife, Sharon (Brackett) Glass; his son, John S. Glass and his wife, Tricia, Sharon's daughters: Sue Jelly, Stephanie Chadwick and her husband, Rusty, Amy Jelly and Hannah Jelly, and his sister, Wendy Severance and her husband, Scott of Queensbury, NY and his beloved dog, George. He was the loving grandfather of ten grandchildren and step grandchildren, all of whom he treasured. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sarah (Glass) Linde.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial service on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church in West Boxford, MA.

Contributions in John's memory may be made to the deCordova Museum (decordova.org), Perkins School for the Blind (perkins.org) or the Second Church of West Boxford.