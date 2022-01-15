John Arthur Grinvalsky

Sept. 15, 1963 - Jan. 11, 2022

John Arthur Grinvalsky left this world into our Lords arms on January 11, 2022.

He was born on September 15, 1963 in Burlington, VT. John was a Salem, NY High School graduate of Class 1982. He was a star football player and overall stellar athlete.

John enlisted in the United States Navy right out of high school. He served aboard the U.S.S. John F. Kennedy (CV-67) as an Electricians Mate. John was honorably discharged from the service in 1987.

Post service, he went on to utilize his skills among many trade professions focusing on HVAC as his primary occupation. His love for the outdoors grew once he returned home. Hunting and fishing were his favorite recreational activities. Among family and friends he was known as "The Buckmaster". John married Michele Grinvalsky on April 29, 1989. They had a son, Adam born on July 4, 1990. Although John and Michele divorced, they worked together as a wonderful team to raise their only boy.

His son Adam was his greatest accomplishment. With everyone he spoke to he would always boast and smile for how proud he was of his son and the accomplishments he made in his life.

He is survived by his parents Joseph (Linda); his only son Adam (Lucy); and their son Colden; brothers: William (Laurie), Donald (Lori), Samuel (Karen); nephews Sean, Zachary and Tyler; and nieces: Meghan and Brianna.

Relatives and friends may call from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Avenue, Mechanicville with closing prayers at 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veterans & Community Housing Coalition of Ballston Spa, and the Born Again Riders Motorcycle Club.

