John W. Hinchliffe

Jan. 2, 1940 - Oct. 3, 2021

FORT EDWARD – John W. Hinchliffe, 81, of Fort Edward passed away October 3, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

Born January 2, 1940 in Paterson, NJ, he was the son of the late Mary (McHale) and Arthur J. Hinchliffe, Sr.

John graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1958, married Suzanne Cantiello and served three years active duty in the US Army, with an honorable discharge in 1965.

For 29 years John worked at Scott Paper Co. in Fort Edward. He took an early retirement and studied at ACC, College of Saint Rose and SUNY Plattsburgh, earning a BS in Special Education and a Master's Degree in Education.

John taught at Schenectady High School, Fort Ann, Oppenheim-Ephratah, R&E May School, the Washington Correctional Facility in Comstock, and he also substituted at many area schools.

John volunteered for Giant Step Hotline in Glens Falls and as a literacy volunteer. He volunteered at Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne, served on the Pastoral Council and as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary's/St. Paul's. His favorite charity was the annual Thanksgiving James P. Hinchliffe 5K Run/Walk for ALS in Glens Falls, in memory of his nephew.

John's many interests included hiking, canoeing, biking, woodworking, reading, camping, ice fishing, ping pong, target shooting and theater.

Happiness was pushing off in a canoe early in the morning and hiking in the Adirondacks. Trips to the Blue Ridge Mountains and to Maine were always special. Events were all the happier when family was together. John was proud of his wife and children, their values and their great work ethics.

John beat lung cancer twice. Later he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Besides his parents, John was predeceased by a brother, Arthur J. Hinchliffe, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Suzanne; his son Joseph and his wife Amy; five daughters: Nancy, Carolyn and her companion Jim VanGuilder, Anne Rehm and her husband Carl, Laura Smith and her husband Jeff, Christine and her companion, Michael Graham.

John is also survived by six grandchildren: Jessica Simmons, Jeffery Butterfield, Emily Morales, Ryan, Matthew and Mark Hinchliffe; and four great-grandchildren: Ryker, Addilyne, Christopher and Caden. John is survived by one sister, Mary Flaxmayer and her husband Ron; two brothers: James Hinchliffe and William Hinchliffe and his wife Carole; and many cousins; nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday October 8, 2021, 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary's/ St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will be conducted Friday, following the funeral mass, at St. Mary's Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in memory of John may be made to Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Rd., Lake Luzerne, NY 12846 or to St. Mary's/St. Paul's Catholic Church, 11 Wall Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

The family thanks the medical staff at Glens Falls Hospital, especially RN Chris, for the compassion and care provided in John's last days.

