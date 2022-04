John "Ira" Hoffman

QUEENSBURY - John "Ira" Hoffman, 75, of 3 Arberger Drive, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at his home.

A Celebration of Ira's life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, with an hour of visitation from Noon to 1 p.m., prior to the service.

