John E. Jones

Dec. 2, 1969 - Mar. 23, 2021

FORT ANN - John E. Jones, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born December 2, 1969, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Linda (Taylor) Willis and the late George H. Jones.

John worked as a butcher at Price Chopper. He also worked at Toad Flax Nursery.

He enjoyed hunting, NASCAR races, having a good time, people in general, and especially loved his Uncle Roy's farm.

In addition to his father, John was predeceased by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy McFall, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Smith, and John and Dorothy Taylor.

Those left to cherish his memory are his significant other, Brenda Ball; stepchildren: Theresa and Philip Ball; mother, Linda L. Willis; stepfather, Charles Willis; brothers: George H. Jones IV and Michael T. Jones; stepsisters: Holly, Tammy, Mindy, and Amy; stepbrother, David; aunts: Linda Robetaille, Ann Powers, Connie Sellingham, and Shirley; uncles: Dickie Jones (also his Godfather), Roy McFall, and Ray; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at Scally's Roadside Bar and Grill, 3116 Moss St., Hudson Falls.

A special thank you to Brenda Ball for bringing love to John's life.

The family also wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Izzo, Dr. Cleaver, Dr. Labban and associates; and the Glens Falls Hospital ICU staff. Special thanks also go to George Jones IV, Mike Jones, Roy McFall, Annie Powers, Dickie Jones, Linda Robetaille, Charles Willis, Amy Willis, Mindy Willis, and all who have been very supportive during this difficult time.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.