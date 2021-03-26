Menu
John E. Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

John E. Jones

Dec. 2, 1969 - Mar. 23, 2021

FORT ANN - John E. Jones, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born December 2, 1969, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Linda (Taylor) Willis and the late George H. Jones.

John worked as a butcher at Price Chopper. He also worked at Toad Flax Nursery.

He enjoyed hunting, NASCAR races, having a good time, people in general, and especially loved his Uncle Roy's farm.

In addition to his father, John was predeceased by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy McFall, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Smith, and John and Dorothy Taylor.

Those left to cherish his memory are his significant other, Brenda Ball; stepchildren: Theresa and Philip Ball; mother, Linda L. Willis; stepfather, Charles Willis; brothers: George H. Jones IV and Michael T. Jones; stepsisters: Holly, Tammy, Mindy, and Amy; stepbrother, David; aunts: Linda Robetaille, Ann Powers, Connie Sellingham, and Shirley; uncles: Dickie Jones (also his Godfather), Roy McFall, and Ray; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at Scally's Roadside Bar and Grill, 3116 Moss St., Hudson Falls.

A special thank you to Brenda Ball for bringing love to John's life.

The family also wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Izzo, Dr. Cleaver, Dr. Labban and associates; and the Glens Falls Hospital ICU staff. Special thanks also go to George Jones IV, Mike Jones, Roy McFall, Annie Powers, Dickie Jones, Linda Robetaille, Charles Willis, Amy Willis, Mindy Willis, and all who have been very supportive during this difficult time.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Scally’s Roadside Bar and Grill
3116 Moss St, Hudson Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
It´s going to feel so much different going to Price Chopper and not running into you, and hearing you laugh. You were taken way to soon. Fly high John Boy. R.I.P till we meet again. Jane and Tim Burdick.
Jane and Tim Burdick
March 28, 2021
Our thoughts are with all of John’s family and friends. We were glad to have him as a friend for so many years. We will miss his huge smile and all of the talks about racing. May he Rest In Peace.
Christine & Frank Hoard, Jr
Friend
March 27, 2021
worked with him at price chopper,,very nice kid,,was very friendly..was glad to say he was a friend ,,knew his father,worked with him also,,,both will be missed
edward proctor
Friend
March 26, 2021
Peace and sympathy to the family. Especially to Linda and Kim.
Connie & Keith bishop
Friend
March 26, 2021
I worked with John for many years in the bakery. He was one of a kind! Always had a great sense of humor and was always easy to get along with. Good worker and made you feel good about yourself even if you were having a rough day at work. Few people like that in the workplace today! Rest in Peace Johnny! Double J ! Condolences to your family and loved ones.
Colleen Aspholm
Coworker
March 26, 2021
Our thoughts are with the family and I know your aunt Eleanor and dad will keep you in line up there....
Tammy& Ron Bradway
March 26, 2021
brenda phil i am so sorry john was a good guy and will be missed, wish i was there to give you a big hug
jackie charbonneau
March 26, 2021
JOHN will be dearly missed by his step daughter,son in law, and two Grand daughters and one Grandson. He was very loving to his grandchildren and to all his friends! Rest in peace my friend,we,all see ya on the other side.
Gary Vadnais
March 26, 2021
I worked with John years ago in the PC bakery.He always made me laugh.Im so sorry he was taken so young.
Kathy Linehanlinn
March 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss Johnny is a great guy and a good friend of mine for many years will definitely miss him until we meet again
Linda Fiorillo
March 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss..John was a great man and always made people laugh.RIP John
Connie Walrath
March 26, 2021
I am so so sorry for your loss.. johnny boy was great guy .I have known him for many years, and he was always bubbly he was going to be so missed R.I.P. John fly high with the angel..loved him like a brother
Eleanor LaFreniere
March 26, 2021
