Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John K. Montgomery

John K. Montgomery

EAGLE BRIDGE - John K. Montgomery, of Eagle Bridge, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson's disease.

John's son Ian was at his bedside, while his life long skiing partner, April Montgomery and daughter, Donna Montgomery and their Alaskan Malamute, Tuk were in close proximity.

John leaves behind his sister, Dorothy Goode and sister-in-law, Norene Montgomery as well as nephews: Billy, Timmy and Spencer Montgomery and nieces: Cindy Hatin, Becky Smith, Susan Lee and Karen Lehmburg.

A family service will be held at the top of West Mountain with Rev. Ken Applegate of the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls officiating.

The Montgomery Family would like to thank John's special friend, Adam Mann for all his assistance over these past few years.

To offer condolences to John's family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.comThe Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.