John Calvin Little

Aug. 31, 1932 - March 8, 2021

GLENS FALLS/VENICE, CA - John Calvin Little, of Glens Falls, NY, passed away on March 8, 2021 at the age of 88. He died peacefully in Flagstaff, AZ after a glorious visit to the Grand Canyon with his nieces Margaret Little and Deborah Little by his side.

John had never married and did not have children of his own, but he was a father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and beloved friend to so many people.

John was born in Glens Falls, NY on August 31, 1932 and was the son of Fannie (Carleton) Little and William Arthur Little, Sr., brother to Mary Margaret Little, Carleton Keim Little, and William Arthur Little, Jr.

John attended Glens Falls High School and graduated from Curtis High School, NY in 1950. He then attended Davis & Elkins College in WV and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology in 1954.

Captain John Little joined the United States Air Force and became a pilot in the Strategic Air Command. After he had completed his active duty, he continued in the US Air Force Reserve until 1972. He continued to fly throughout his life and often took friends and family members on flights with him.

John moved to Los Angeles, CA in 1960. After his career in the Air Force, John became a Master Carpenter and oversaw and managed the building of many of the most loved beautiful buildings in Los Angeles including The Getty Center and Nichiren Shoshu Soku Gakkai of America Building ("NSA Building"). He was also a member and very active in The United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union for many years. As a Master Craftsman, he built his own home in which he resided until his death in Venice, CA.

He was a very passionate, liberal Democrat who was also a loyal member of the National Rifle Association and registered Republican. While he felt very strongly about his views, he was also very tolerant and understanding if others had opposing political or religious views. People who knew him well would learn that he was a great believer in learning from others and trying to resolve differences was very important to him. He was a peacemaker.

In addition to all John's career achievements, John was an avid camper, fisherman, dirt motorcyclist, marksman, world traveler, cartographer, lexicographer, Gin Rummy player, scuba diver, and could hike up large mountains with his grand nephews and nieces well into his 80s.

John was also a generous philanthropist and gave to so many organizations including Disabled Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, Funds for African Americans and American Indians, and volunteered in the Air Force Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary. He was generous with his intellectual gifts and helped many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews with their chemistry and mathematics.

John has left an indelible mark on this earth and will be painfully missed. He was survived by the following nieces and nephews and their children: Margaret Little (son, Brenden Carleton Smith and daughter, Natalie Rose Smith), Jamie Little Myers (son, David Myers and daughter, Eve Myers), William Arthur Little ("Billy" deceased), Deborah Little (daughter, Amanda Walker), Sheila Little Bara (son, Bowen Bara and daughter, Gianna Bara), Michael Little (daughter, Sarah Little), Stephen Little (son, Philip Little and daughter, Michelle Little Nudd), Shawn Little Dietrich (sons, James, Jonathan and Joshua Dietrich and daughter, Jennifer Dietrich); and so many cousins and beloved friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Please join us.

