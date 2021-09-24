Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Wallace Loonan
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

John Wallace Loonan (Wally)

1933-2021

LAKE GEORGE - John Wallace Loonan (Wally), 88, passed away peacefully and comfortably, on Sunday, September 19, 202, surrounded by his family at Albany Medical Center from complications due to a fall earlier that week.

Born in Albany, New York in 1933 to Ethel (Wallace) and Thomas Loonan, Wally was the younger brother of Thomas (Tommy) Loonan (died 1971). After attending Catholic and public schools in Albany, Wally entered the Air Force and served in the Korean War as a Senior Airman and later as a lineman in Tokyo as part of the post-war rebuilding efforts.

After returning from Japan, Wally worked for Western Electric and then made his way to Lake George where he worked as a bartender for over-40 years, a near-permanent fixture at The Montcalm Restaurant. Many regular customers became lifelong friends. Upon retirement from The Montcalm, Wally worked as a court officer at Warren County Courthouse for many years; he was a member of the American Legion and served on the board of the Caldwell-Lake George Library. Wally was a longtime, active member of Sacred Heart Church.

A man of few words and endlessly with a book in his hand, Wally was a consummate reader of history and was encyclopedic in his knowledge of WWII and the French and Indian War. Wally always had a captive audience in his family who never tired of listening to stories of old Albany and his adventures in Asia during the war. He had a soft spot for cats, crossword puzzles, well-polished shoes, old school manners, time at his brother-in-law's hunting camp in the Adirondacks with his son, grandson, and nephews, long car rides with his beloved wife, Jan, mostly to Dorset, Vermont, and baking. Wally's apple pies were renowned to all who had the good fortune to share one, as well as his famous chocolate chip cookies and delicious key lime pies.

He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Wally was predeceased by his firstborn son, John, his brother, Tommy Loonan, sister-in-law, Katy (Kayser) Loonan, his nephew Christopher Loonan and niece, Mary Ann Loonan (Sickles).

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Janet (Groebler) Loonan, a daughter, Shane (Jamie Williams-Ness) and son, Sean (Jodi Charlton Loonan), and three grandchildren, Mercedi, Wallace and Adeline and many dearly loved sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family is sincerely grateful for all those at Albany Medical Center I.C.U. who made it possible for Wally to be with his family at the time of his passing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 50 Mohican Street, Lake George, NY.

Burial will follow with military honors at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George.

Calling hours are scheduled from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Caldwell-Lake George Library, or an organization of your choice in Wally's honor.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY
Oct
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church
50 Mohican Street, Lake George, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
We share your sorrow - deeply sympathize with you and your family for your sense of loss and will miss Wally too. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this trying time.
Blake and Linda White
Friend
October 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss. It was a pleasure working with Wally at the Montcalm. He was a great guy.
Nadine Mayo
September 30, 2021
Dan and Casey Congel
September 29, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Jan. I have many fond memories of when I was fresh out of college and waitressed at the Montcalm and Wally was the bar tender. He was always so kind and fun to work with.
Carolyn Curren
Work
September 28, 2021
Not only did I have the pleasure of working with Wally for years at the Montcalm, I also was able to see he and his family when they came to Dorset for vacations as that is where I currently live and work. Wally was a "family man" for sure. Please accept my condolences. -- Scott Corey, Barrows House, Dorset, VT.
Scott Corey
September 27, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results