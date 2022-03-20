Menu
John E. Loucks
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
John E. Loucks

August 30, 1930 - March 18, 2022

QUEENSBURY - E. John Loucks, 91, went into the arms of the Lord on Friday, March 18th at his home at The Glen at Hiland Meadows, from complications of Prostate Cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Born August 30, 1930, the first, of eight children, to Edward and Helen (Hughes) Loucks in, Whitehall NY. John married the love of his life, Patricia Wood December 30, 1930.

John moved to Troy, NY in 1943 and graduated from Troy High School in 1947. He served in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1955 and it was there that he started his computer career. After working at various businesses, he settled in Glens Falls, NY in 1966 working for General Electric for several years until he retired in 1993.

John is a retired Elder from the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls and served as a Deacon and Treasurer, for the Oneida Community Church in Queensbury for several years.

John served on the original Board of Directors of The Glens Falls Area Youth and Big Brothers & Big Sisters. He served as a volunteer for several organizations including Big Brothers, Hospice, Literacy Volunteers, The Indian Grandstanders (the support group for all Glens Falls Athletics). One of John's proudest moments was being selected as a member of the Glens Falls High School Athletic Hall of Fame for Distinguished Service. He was a Track & Field and Cross Country official from 1999 to 2015. He loved working with the kids, including his own children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He attended every sporting event and was loved by everyone who knew him. He was co-founder of The Adirondack Runners Club/Adirondack Track Club. John served as a race director and volunteer for many of the local road races.

He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia; his brothers: George, Harold and Robert; and sisters: Polly, Dema, and Dorothy.

He is survived by his sister, Alicia Nelson of Nashville, TN; Also, Son, Kim (Carolyn) of Sunset Beach, NC; Son, Keith (Kim) of Hudson Falls, NY; and Son, Kevin (Susan) of South Glens Falls, NY. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Wes Loucks of Hudson Falls, Mark (Jessica) Loucks of Hudson Falls, Kacie Gaulin (Doug) of Hudson Falls and Travis Loucks of South Glens Falls; He is also survived by his Great Grandchildren: Luke and Olivia Gaulin, and Elijah Loucks who he loved and cherished with all his heart.

Special thank you to High Peak Hospice for the loving care you provided. Thank you to his caregiver Amy for the love and support.

Friends are invited to call upon his family Friday, March 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Maynard B. Baker Funeral Home, 11 Layfette St., Queensbury, with a memorial service immediately following.

Please in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Oneida Community Church, 197 Sunnyside Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be mailed to Maynard D. Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St, Queensbury, NY 12804 or to bakerfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were fortunate to meet the Loucks family several years ago when our son, Tyler, married Jill. While we did not know E. John well, we have heard, seen and felt the love the whole family shared with him, and continues to share with each other. Our thoughts and caring are with you all.
Monty Curtis
March 22, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I have a lot of fond memories of both your Mom & Dad! Sending my condolences to all of the Loucks family!
Cheryl (Merkosky) Thomas
Friend
March 22, 2022
John is a local legend in our community and one if the nicest people I´ve ever met. The world has lost a great human being! RIP John
Frank Munoff
March 20, 2022
Words cannot appropriately express how much E John was loved, respected and will be missed,
CRAIG BRAMLEY
Friend
March 20, 2022
It is with great sadness that I read of E. John's passing. He was an incredible human being. Always with a smile and words of encouragement. You will be missed by so many. May you rest in peace.
Meredith & Regina Ellis
Friend
March 20, 2022
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Den
March 20, 2022
I can't even begin to tell you how much Uncle Jack will be missed by all of us. He was the patriarch of our family. He told the best jokes and was a great story teller. Uncle Jack was one of the best, I love him and will miss him very much.
Jennifer Langlais
Family
March 19, 2022
Sandy and I send our deepest sympathies to the entire Loucks family. E John was such a wonderful man and mentor to so many. I have such great memories of his humor, his caring and supportive nature and most of all just being E John. He was the biggest cheerleader on the sidelines no matter what the sport and he always treated me like one of the family. I'm truly a better person for knowing him.
Paul Kim
Friend
March 19, 2022
E. John was one of the kindest ❤ man I've ever met. I knew him through adk rinners club Prayers for his family it's a big loss
Kathy Pfeiffer
Friend
March 19, 2022
So sorry for the loss of your father Kevin.
John Stomski
March 19, 2022
To the Loucks family, who I know so much about as one of E. Johns favorite things to do when traveling to and from track meets, runs, hockey games or just over lunch, was for him to tell me about current and past family activities and meals. He loved you all so much and I grew to admire him as much as a father figure as I did a running friend. I am sorry that I have already made commitments here in Florida for Friday or I would be there to celebrate his life with you. If I can do anything please feel free to let me know. Too this day I still remember him walking across the floor at the Ground Round at my first runners meeting and with hand out saying " Howdy Partner". That became a tradition I always looked forward to from that day on. His love of our club and running was guidance for me and he persuaded me many times to join him in events that he loved and taught me a great desire to accomplish them. His Coles Woods race, Lake George Distance Run and Track Series were special to him and rubbed off on me. A special man with a special place in my heart. Janet and I will feel a emptiness as I know you will, but we will cherish the memories. Dan and Janet Olden
Dan & Janet Olden
Friend
March 19, 2022
always the gentleman...R.I.P.
james beaty
March 19, 2022
